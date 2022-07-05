MATT RESNICK
A time-honored tradition is set to continue this fall for Neosho County Community College officials.
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody and Board of Trustees members Dennis Peters and Martha McCoy are scheduled to attend a training seminar in New York City in late October. While the seminar was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school has sent trustee representation to the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) conference since 2003. Billed as ACCT’s Leadership conference, the event is optional for all NCCC Trustees who want to participate.
“Sometimes it’s several of them; sometimes it’s just one or two,” Inbody said.
Inbody has gleaned valuable info from many of the past conferences he has attended.
“You hear a lot of ‘best practices’ from other colleges across the country,” he said. “They give away their best ideas for free.”
Inbody said the conference also provides useful governmental and legal affairs updates in relation to the Department of Education.
“It covers things we need to be concerned about and changes in the law,” he said.
Inbody said the conference also helps the college to more narrowly tailor its evaluation of needs.
“Our forms came from an ACCT Leadership conference,” he said, adding that NCCC created a pocket brochure containing important information about the school. “That (idea) came from a session we attended.”
Inbody noted that NCCC Trustees have also been presenters at past ACCT conferences.
“Ideas about how we do learning outcomes assessments,” he said, noting that he also separately attends many of ACCT’s regulatory meetings. “Title IX is being rewritten again, so I fully suspect there will be information on that.”
There are also sessions that cater to first-time trustees like McCoy. Inbody said the focus is on procedural and etiquette aspects of being a trustee.
“How to act as a trustee and what the responsibilities are of that,” he said. “They sign of code of ethics as a trustee, and it’s a direct result of (attendance) at the conference and picking up that process.”
While the conference venue rotates on an annual basis, Inbody said that it’s always packed with invaluable sessions.
“Even when we brought several trustees with us, we couldn’t cover every session that was offered every hour,” he said.
The college has developed a blueprint for its attendance at the conference.
“We split up and make sure we’re at different sessions if possible,” Inbody said. “Every night, we meet for dinner and go over what we learned at those sessions. Then, after we return from the conference, we go over what we learned publically (during a meeting). We share that with the board and with the leadership of the college.”
Inbody said that participation in the conference and any follow-up reports are later presented to an accreditor of the Higher Learning Commission.
“One of the things (accreditation) calls for is a fully-trained board,” he said. “The conference is one of the things we use as evidence that our board is trained. Not just by me, but by folks outside of the school who are experts in the area of community college trustees. So we always attend that as evidence of our attempt to meet the standards of our accreditation.”
The school initially began attending the conference when it was on academic probation from its accreditor, predating Inbody’s tenure as president.
“One of the many things that got them on probation was the lack of training of the board,” he said. “The board was untrained in how to be a board.”
Inbody’s predecessor, Vicky Smith, put into place a funding mechanism that allowed for attendance at the ACCT Leadership conference on an annual basis.
Inbody’s ties to ACCT run deep. He’s one of only 20 college presidents in the country who hold the distinction of being a member of the ACCT Presidents advisory council.
“Four times a year, I meet with the leadership of ACCT and provide feedback (stemming) from questions they had,” he said. “So it allows Neosho County Community College to have a voice on the national stage. It also allows you to hear about things before they’re announced publically.”
Inbody lauded both Peters and McCoy for their desire to attend the conference, adding that he does not frown upon trustees who choose not to participate.
“Travel is a bit suspect these days,” he said. “Besides COVID-19, (look) what’s going on with airlines canceling hundreds of flights. A lot of people are nervous about travel, so I appreciate them stepping up for the trip to learn what they can about being a good trustee.”
McCoy said she’s excited about the trip.
“I think it’s really going to be an educational experience,” she said. “I’ve been on many different boards, but have never been a trustee before, so I think there’s a lot of things I need to learn.”
McCoy said she’s eager to learn more about the policy and procedure components of her duties.
“(Dr. Inbody) carries out everything and makes a lot of the decisions, but there’s a lot of times he asks our opinion or permission to do things, too,” she said. “I don’t know how far that goes; I need to know the ins and outs of that.”
McCoy is confident that the conference will assist with diversifying her skill-set as a trustee.
“Nobody just knows it (off-hand),” she said. “You don’t learn unless you go to some type of training — and that’s definitely why I want to go, to learn what I need to know.”
McCoy said she has enjoyed her six months serving as a trustee so far.
“Hearing about the things that have been done and that are going to get done,” she said. “I’m very proud of our college and of Dr. Inbody and all the things he has done.”
The conference is scheduled to take place Oct. 26-29 at the Marriot Marquis hotel in Times Square.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.