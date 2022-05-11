MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Opposing opinions collided at Tuesday’s Neosho County Commission meeting.
Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area treasurer Walter H. Wulf Jr., also Chairman and CEO of Monarch Cement, delivered a presentation to commissioners that strongly rebuked assertions that were made at the previous commission meeting by guest speakers on the topic of the 30x30 federal conservation initiative.
In what he coined as “neutral testimony” on the 30x30 initiative, Wulf lamented the spread of “misinformation” linking the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area to President Joe Biden’s federal conservation initiative. Details of 30x30 include the potential designation of National Heritage Areas as part of its plans to conserve 30 percent of US land and 30 percent of the nation’s freshwater by 2030.
Speakers at the previous meeting, Tisha Dillow and Angel Cushing, pushed commissioners for a resolution opposing 30x30, which commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday. Largely framing 30x30 as an eminent domain issue, Dillow and Cushing were not content, as they had presented commissioners with their own resolution at the April 25 meeting, as well as a separate resolution opposing involvement of Freedom’s Frontier with 30x30. Commissioners said they will need additional time to review the Freedom’s Frontier resolution, and then make a decision on whether to approve that or revise the current resolution with updated language. Nearby counties such as Woodson and Coffey have passed 30x30 resolutions containing language referencing Freedom’s Frontier.
Some property owners within the Freedom’s Frontier boundary, composed of 29 counties in Kansas and 12 in Missouri, are feeling apprehension about the 30x30 initiative and have labeled it as a land grab.
“As a private landowner, and an on behalf of The Monarch Cement Company, which owns over 5,000 acres of land within the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area, I can emphatically say that if Freedom’s Frontier was part of 30x30, I would not be part of it,” Wulf said in a prepared statement.
He noted that properties within the designated boundary are not a part of the heritage area unless owners or residents have provided written consent.
“There has been misinformation that says anyone living or owning property in our heritage area was ‘opted in’ without their permission,” Wulf said. “Instead, it’s exactly the opposite. No one can become a partner in our heritage area without agreeing in writing that they want to be included.”
Headquartered in Lawrence, Freedom’s Frontier has been in existence for 15 years, and has never once received a complaint about private property infringement, according to Wulf.
“That’s because by law, we are not allowed to interfere with land or water rights,” he said. “We also cannot interfere with hunting or fishing rights — that protection has always existed.”
Wulf added that the primary objective of Freedom’s Frontier is to promote tourism and economic development within smaller communities in the region.
“We have over 300 partners up and down the Missouri state line, which are mostly small museums and county historical societies,” he said, with that list including the Osage Mission – Neosho County Historical Museum in St. Paul, the Allen County Historical Museum and Civil War exhibits located in Humboldt.
“For smaller communities like St. Paul, these tourists make a real difference as a revenue stream,” he said. “For every dollar the Freedom’s Frontier receives from the federal government to recognize our history, we return $5 to the communities where our partners are located.”
Commissioners indicated at the April 25 meeting that they would have a resolution ready in time for Tuesday’s meeting opposing 30x30. At the conclusion of his speech, 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff did not appear moved by Wulf’s presentation. Westhoff first asked Wulf if he knew the number of individuals on the Freedom’s Frontier Board of Trustees, to which Wulf replied “20 to 25” located in Kansas and Missouri. Westhoff was further concerned that most of the trustees resided in larger cities and were not farmers.
“Any of these people — are they considered farmers?” Westhoff asked.
“I can’t say that they are,” Wulf said. “Historians (and) we have a couple of judges, bankers.”
“That’s interesting,” Westhoff quipped.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen asked Wulf the ways in which Freedom’s Frontier benefits Neosho County.
“So, you’re promoting our museums?” Klaassen asked.
Klaassen also asked if grant writing was a component of Freedom’s Frontier in relation to their service areas, which Wulf affirmed.
“So, has any money flowed into Neosho County through grants?” Klaassen asked.
“Not to my knowledge,” Wulf said. “The programs I’ve seen are mostly educational.”
At the conclusion of his remarks, Wulf reiterated that he was not injecting his or his affiliates’ personal views on 30x30 into his speech.
“We don’t want to take a position either way, because we’re trying to be non-political,” he said.
Having delivered a presentation at the previous meeting, Dillow followed Wulf at the podium. She mentioned that Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland introduced the 30x30 resolution to Congress. Haaland’s responsibilities as Interior Secretary include overseeing National Heritage Areas, such as Freedom’s Frontier.
“She oversees both,” Dillow said. “To me, that just says it’s the same puppeteer, just different strings.”
Although she didn’t divulge details of the discussion, Dillow said she spoke with Wulf on April 21 regarding 30x30. She added that she’s done a “ton of digging” in search of financial information related to Freedom’s Frontier.
“It’s become almost impossible to find out (about) their finances,” she said. “Where the money comes from, what they do with it.”
Documents provided to The Tribune by Cushing paint 30x30 as a nefarious “plan advanced by radical environmental activists.” During her comments on 30x30, Cushing drew a parallel to Sagebrush Rebellion. According to Wikipedia, Sagebrush Rebellion took place during the 1970s and 1980s, producing major changes to federal land control in 13 western states. Supporters of the movement sought more state and local control over land, if not “outright transfer of them to state and local authorities and/or privatization.”
“At the end of Sagebrush Rebellion, you are watching on TV old people that are being drug out of their shacks that they lived in since the day that they were born, having heart attacks on national TV,” Cushing said. “Eminent domain became very unpopular.”
In other business:
• Commissioners approved the purchase of 20 used Taser guns for the Neosho County Sheriff Department, with a price tag of $4,000. The money will be paid from the Special Law Enforcement fund. The vote passed by a 3-0 margin.
• During the consent agenda, commissioners voted to retract a vote from the April 25 meeting approving $245,562 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the purchase of a new ambulance for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Commissioners believe they may be able to fund that purchase through the ambulance-generated tax fund they’re currently collecting. Additionally, 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore noted that an ambulance had been recently purchased for NMRMC.
Schedule change
Commissioners are scheduled to meet in Erie at noon Tuesday for a budget work session. Additionally, their next regular meeting has been moved from May 24 to May 19 at 2 pm.
