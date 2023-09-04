CHERRYVALE — The fourth annual end of summer bash is planned for Saturday, Sept. 9, in Cherryvale featuring 10 bands. The music festival will be at My Place Event Grounds, 850 S. Liberty St., in Cherryvale. Bands planning to perform are Aether from Dodge City, Burn the Gates from Kansas City, Diabolical Orange Monkey from central Kansas, EdgeOverEdge from Cherryvale, Flowsion from Independence, From Ashes from Chanute, Ghost in the Atlantic from South Coffeyville, Oklahoma, Riverside Current from Joplin, Straight Away from Independence and Why Bother from Pittsburg. Emcees for the even will be comedians Rick Felt and Craig McGee. Admission is $5 at the gate. Children under 6 get in for free. Gates open at 1 p.m. The music starts at 2 p.m. A cornhole tournament will also take place. Sign up by 1 and bags fly at 2 p.m. The Skinny Hen food truck will be on hand. EdgeOverEdge is hosting the event. “It’s always been about putting the music first,” according to EdgeOverEdge’s Mat Austin, who provides vocals and plays guitar for the band. “There are a lot of giant, mega-million dollar productions out there that charge you an arm and a leg to be there. We want great music at an extreme value. Save your money on the gate to buy merch from the bands, buy food and wares from the vendors and, most importantly, discover your new favorite band(s)!” Darryel Neel, guitar player and vocalist for the band, said there’s not much to do entertainment-wise in the area. “Hopefully the bash will provide a reprieve from the status quo of Southeast Kansas. It is always a great day when old friends get together but even better to meet new ones,” Neel said.
