ERIC SPRUILL
Neosho County Community College President Dr. Brian Inbody released a COVID-19 update on Friday afternoon, reporting that the school now has 69 students in self-quarantine and nine positive cases.
The nine positive cases include the five students who tested positive last weekend when they were scheduled to move into the college.
“These numbers include all persons, not just students who live on campus,” Inbody said. “There are no positive COVID-19 students living in the halls at this time. Of those who were asked to self-isolate and who live in the residence halls, most elected to go home to self-isolate there. Some chose to stay at the halls.”
NCCC’s Ottawa campus has two positive cases and two students in quarantine.
“We remain committed to an aggressive response to the COVID-19 threat,” NCCC said in a statement. “This response involves an array of initiatives including randomized testing of resident hall and student-athletes, requiring face coverings, self-check protocols, frequent hand sanitizing, social distancing classes where plausible, installation of air purification systems, Lexan barriers, and limited use of college facilities.”
Additional students from Chanute High School are in quarantine as of Friday, after two students at CHS tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Neosho County Health Department director Teressa Starr said, “I don’t have the exact number in front of me, but I know it’s in the mid-twenties. We have completed all of our contact tracing and there were a large number of students.”
Assistant Superintendent and Interim CHS Principal Matt Koester said the school had conducted all of its work. No staff members at the school were affected.
Starr said the health department has been very busy through the pandemic.
“It has been challenging and a bit stressful. Something a lot of people don’t understand is that we still have to provide every service we always did and we still have to write grants and things like that. It’s just part of it,” she said. “We just want to meet the needs of the community.”
The health department will issue updated statistics on Tuesday.
