A trip to the Czech Republic will be the focus of a Safari Museum Travelogue on Thursday evening.
Roxanne Witt will share the story of her vacation with husband, Jay, at 6 pm.
In addition, Witt will also talk about their adventures flying in the giraffe-spotted Sikorsky S-39 amphibious plane at the Fantasy of Flight in Florida.
The accompanying photo shows the Witts in front of the astronomical clock in Prague. The Prague astronomical clock is a medieval clock attached to the Old Town Hall in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.
The clock was first installed in 1410, making it the third-oldest astronomical clock in the world and the oldest clock still in operation.
The Orloj is mounted on the southern wall of Old Town Hall in the Old Town Square. The clock mechanism has four main components – the astronomical dial, representing the position of the Sun and Moon in the sky and displaying various astronomical details; statues of various Catholic saints standing on either side of the clock; “The Walk of the Apostles,” an hourly show of moving Apostle figures, notably a figure of a skeleton that represents Death, striking the time; and a calendar dial with medallions representing the months. According to local legend, the city will suffer if the clock is neglected and its good operation is placed in jeopardy. A ghost mounted on the clock was supposed to nod its head in confirmation.
The oldest part of the Orloj, the mechanical clock and astronomical dial, dates back to 1410, when it was created by clockmaker Mikuláš of Kadaň and Charles University professor of mathematics and astronomy Jan Šindel. The first recorded mention of the clock was on 9 October 1410. Later, around 1490, the calendar dial was added and the clock facade was decorated with gothic sculptures.
