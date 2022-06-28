GREG LOWER
Parishioners from two churches held a Dinner and Dodgeball at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Sunday for Father Michael Linnebur, who is transferring to another parish after eight years. Linnebur has been pastor of St. Patrick’s in Chanute and St. Joseph’s in Humboldt during that time, and is going to St. Mary Catholic Church in Derby starting July 6. He will be replaced in Chanute and Humboldt by Father J.D. Betzen, who is current chaplain of St. Joseph Via Christi Hospital in Wichita.
“It was a really fun and enjoyable evening,” Linnebur said.
He attended Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, Mo., and was chaplain at Newman University in Wichita and part-time theology instructor before he came to Chanute.
He enjoyed his time here and is grateful for people’s support and prayers.
“Very blessed, very grateful for my time,” Linnebur said.
