Neosho County Community College’s Board of Trustees breezed through a light agenda at Thursday evening’s regular monthly meeting. Among key agenda items was the approval of an agreement with USD 413 for a $500,000 donation.
USD 413 ratified its end of the agreement at the district’s regular meeting Monday. The half-million-dollar donation is slated to go towards funding of the college’s burgeoning technical education center, NCCC-TC, located in the industrial park at 4100 Ross Lane.
“So that clears the path for (USD 413) to make the gift,” said NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody, adding that approval of the transfer of funds is expected at the next regular meeting of USD 413.
NCCC also secured a $43,000 grant from the Carl Perkins Fund, secured for two new programs to begin this fall at the tech-ed center. The $500,000 donation is also going towards the same two programs, Aerostructures and Industrial Maintenance Technology.
The combined dollar amount is earmarked for equipment and personnel. Both labs are currently still under construction. Inbody is elated with the donations.
“It shows the emphasis is where it needs to be,” he said, “and that is getting people good-paying jobs in areas that are needed. USD 413 recognizes that in a big way. They literally put their money where their mouth was and wanted to help further that goal for their students, and for the area, by helping us move NCCC-TC forward, faster.”
In addition to the new money, NCCC had previously received a pair of robust grants for the two programs. Inbody is hopeful for more.
“There are resources out there to move these things forward and we’re taking advantage of those,” he said. “I believe there will be even more resources down the line and different grants that are available.”
Inbody said the school is moving at the “speed of resources,” and those are currently “flowing well.” The tech-ed center will house seven to nine programs, with the total estimated cost projected at $3.2 million.
“We’re going to try and bring in dollars from other entities to get the tech center fully realized over the next few years,” Inbody said, referring to state, federal and private-sector funding.
Monthly service award
Via a campus-wide nominating process, senior NCCC staff name a monthly Ben Smith Service Award winner. As a token of appreciation for going above and beyond the call of duty, the recipient receives $500 and a trophy.
The most recent award was bestowed upon all full-time and part-time employees. Full-time employees will receive a $500 one-time stipend, while part-time employees will collect a prorated amount of that figure.
“The board wanted to do that to thank them for all their incredible efforts throughout the last 12 months,” Inbody said. “Just what they’ve done through the pandemic to keep themselves, their students and fellow employees safe. So that was a really nice gesture on the part of the board, and we really do appreciate everything our employees have done.”
NCCC spikers recognized
As part of the public forum portion of the meeting, NCCC’s district champion volleyball team was honored for its recent triumphs on the court. This season marks the first time in school history that the volleyball program has advanced to the National tournament.
The team was introduced to the board members and later posed for a group picture, with their district championship plaque in tow.
“They have a first-year head coach and did it with only nine players,” Inbody said. “Eight freshmen and one sophomore. That’s pretty amazing. We’re really proud of them.”
In personnel matters, the board approved:
Resignations: Teri Vaughn, nursing instructor, Ottawa Campus; Jonah Amponsah, math instructor, Ottawa Campus; Nicci Wiltse, Talent Search Project director; Nicholas Nothern, head wrestling coach; Matthew Hansen, assistant wrestling coach (pending board approval to head wrestling coach); Angela Rowan, administrative assistant to the president (pending board approval to administrative assistant to ABE/receptionist for CLC); Rhonda Lowe, administrative assistant to Talent Search.
Hires: Angela Rowan, administrative assistant to ABE/Receptionist for CLC (Rowan will continue duties as board clerk and an official check signer until a newly appointed board clerk is named); Matthew Hansen, head wrestling coach; Pamela Ehmke, assistant bookstore coordinator at Chanute Campus; Christina Stange, Guided Pathways Coordinator.
