GREG LOWER
A historic Chanute building is entering a new phase, this time as a private business.
Alcott School was built in 1939 to serve students on the north side of Chanute as a replacement for the second Webster School. With the modern construction of the central Chanute Elementary School, neighborhood school properties were sold. Alcott became New Life United Brethren Church.
Now the building has become the Chanute location of Wickham Family Funeral Home. The first service, a visitation, was held Tuesday evening although renovation is still ongoing.
“We’re trying to do a lot of stuff ourselves,” owner Chad Wickham said. Some work, such as plumbing and electrical work, has been handled by contractors. The building now has central heat and air conditioning to replace the old boiler, and exterior painting will be done next week.
The business has locations in Cherryvale and Fredonia and previously opened in Chanute on west Main.
Wickham purchased the property from the church after deciding to abandon plans to build a new structure on a vacant lot across the street. While negotiating with church officials, someone suggested simply buying the building.
Stacy Borjas, funeral director for the Chanute location, said the state board inspected the building March 2. It was purchased Feb. 1.
Wickham said he originally planned to spend $350,000 to $375,000 for a 6,000-square foot building. Instead, he has 17,900 square feet available on the main floor at about half of the cost.
They do not plan to use the upper floor, but the school classrooms and offices provide several functions. The school gymnasium and auditorium were already renovated into the church sanctuary. It has 160 chairs, but space for up to 200, and a second, smaller chapel is being renovated.
Former classrooms have been remodeled into a casket display area and a meeting room to make arrangements.
Borjas said the location on Main Street did not have an embalming room, but Wickham has purchased embalming equipment and the Chanute facility will be state-of-the-art.
Another classroom will be an indoor display area for monuments from Muskogee marble.
Some of the church functions will continue with the funeral home. The former fellowship hall provides a kitchen and space for 50 to 60 people, and they are looking into whether service dinners can be catered or if families want to serve their own. Former school tables are still there under tablecloths.
The church nursery will be available for children and infants during services, and Wickham plans to have a video room with games for older children.
The business has two hearses for its three locations and four to five minivans as lead vehicles. Borjas said they plan to construct a garage to house one hearse and minivan.
“We’re really excited to serve this community with this capacity,” Borjas said.
Outdoor picnic tables and playground equipment have been removed to be donated, and the fence has been taken down. They plan to install off-street parking and also post obituaries on the marquee.
The location will remain as a drop-off for the school bus.
New Life pastor Brian Maddox, who is also the office manager for Wickham Funeral Home, said the congregation has decreased from a peak of 140 members when it was in Alcott School to 25 to 30 members now.
The congregation is repurchasing its previous location at 1502 S. Highland where it will open under a new name. The church was established in 1902.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.