ERIC SPRUILL
The Chanute Public Library kicked off its summer reading program on a wet and dreary Tuesday morning, but it didn’t stop the children and their parents from showing up in full force, with several just trying to get back into a routine.
Having been closed since mid-March, library employees were happy to see the children and their parents return to the library.
“This is the big sign-up day where the children get their book bags while they last, but anyone can sign up throughout the summer,” Cindy Dent said.
“Despite the rain, everyone seems to be coming in spurts and we are excited to see them.”
The children participate in a reward-based program that challenges them to read 20 books by July 19, when reading logs are asked to be turned in.
Children up to 3rd grade receive prizes for hitting goals of 10, 15 and 20 books.
Middle school students are challenged to read 15 books or up to 750 pages.
High school students and adults are supposed to read up to 10 books. Adults can count books that they read to their children and also audio books.
At the end of the program, participants who meet their reading goals will receive t-shirts that are paid for by Emprise Bank.
While things are not completely back to normal, the library staff members are trying to keep children busy with online activities.
Jeana Lawrence and Kandi Wilson host an online story time each Tuesday, then do craft videos each Thursday.
“While we are open by appointment only, we want everyone to know that we still do curbside delivery. People can call us and ask us to hold a book they want to read and when it comes in we can bring it out to the curb for you,” Wilson said. “There are also a few apps we are using that allow free downloads. We use Hoopla and ReaderZone. All of the virtual stories and craft shows are available on ReaderZone. Another thing we have going on is Greenbush is offering free virtual summer camps, where kids can attend the camp online and that is supposed to start next week.”
ReaderZone also offers a feature to keep track of all the books an individual reads.
No books read before today will be allowed to be entered on the log.
“At the end of each summer, we always end it with a swimming party at the Maring Aquatic Center,” Wilson said. “We are still hopeful we can do that, but with the pandemic we are still uncertain.”
The library has canceled all of the performers it had scheduled for the summer due to the pandemic.
Those who want to schedule an appointment to check out books can do so Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 5 pm and will receive a 45-minute block to look around.
“Whenever you arrive for the appointment, we will ask if you are only going to look at adult books, need to use the computer, etc. We will use the last 15 minutes of the hour time slot to sanitize the area you have been to,” Dent said.
For more information, contact the library at 431-3820.
