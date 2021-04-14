Tribune staff
A longtime Chanute resident and beloved former music teacher will be celebrating another birthday next Thursday.
On Thursday, April 22, Country Place Memory Care will host a drive-through parade at 2 pm in honor of resident Margaret Hollenshead who will be turning 110.
All are invited to attend. Drive a motorcycle, classic car, minivan, fire truck (Chanute Fire Department), bicycle, pickup truck, police cruiser (Chanute Police Department!), convertible, etc. and wave to the birthday girl who will be enjoying the parade from the porch.
Margaret (Berthot) Hollenshead was born on April 22, 1911, in her family home at 520 South Central, Chanute.
Mrs. Hollenshead studied music and then taught four generations of students in the Chanute school system.
Margaret and her husband, Howard (deceased), had three children together, Margaret Ann Cobb, Phoenix, Ariz., Hugh Hollenshead, Chanute, and Lynn Saylor, Boca Raton, Fla. Margaret and Howard lived in Texas, California and Oklahoma before settling back in Chanute in 1947.
In keeping with social-distancing regulations, parade participants are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Participants should enter through the northernmost entrance, near 7th and Osa Martin Boulevard. Margaret will outside to enjoy the celebration from the porch of 705 Osa Martin Boulevard.
Because of Margaret’s love of music, Country Place has arranged to have Lance Burnett and the choir from Royster Middle School sing songs from each decade of her life prior to the parade.
