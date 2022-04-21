GREG LOWER
An online fundraising effort has started for an independent film being co-produced by a former Chanute resident and minister.
Christian Watkins is the associate producer for “The Pulpit” and hopes to begin filming by August. A Kickstarter campaign began Monday with a goal to raise $100,000 by May 20.
The projected cost of production is $2 million and the Kickstarter effort has a push goal of $150,000. Financial backers want the production team to have principle funds up front, so if the team can get $1 million by July, the rest will be accounted for.
The film is a suspense thriller about a rural progressive minister whose message of inclusion prompts death threats from the politically-divided community. She seeks the help of an FBI agent to unmask the prejudice and violence in a film inspired by true events.
Watkins was born in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 2006 after taking duel-credit courses from Neosho County Community College. She currently lives in Manhattan after attending the University of Kansas.
The script is by actor and director Tosin Morohunfola, Watkins’ classmate at KU and friend of 15 years.
“We have been long friends, long-time friends,” she said.
Watkins’ contribution included reading and editing the script and she is working as associate producer on fundraising and strategic planning. She and Morohunfola shared an interest in theology and community, she said.
Watkins, the daughter of former Chanute residents Mark and Dianne (Swender) Watkins, Parsons, received undergraduate degrees from KU in sociology and religious studies, and graduated from Yale University in 2014 with a Master of Divinity. She was ordained in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in November 2014 and holds ministerial standing in the United Church of Christ. She serves in a Presbyterian ministry and was associate minister in a Connecticut UCC parish. She has also been a church planter with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, a co-missioner with Global Ministries in Istanbul, Turkey, and a peace intern with Disciples Peace Fellowship.
The screenplay has received awards at film festivals, including finalist at the 2021 Stowe Story Labs Programs and Fellowships Application and ScreenCraft Screenwriting Fellowships. It was semi-finalist in the 2021 Big Apple Film Festival Screenplay Competition and the Winter 2021 Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards and was quarterfinalist at the Season 6 Filmmatic Drama Screenplay Awards and the 2021-22 Features and Shorts Category of the Scriptation Showcase. The production team has also prepared a teaser and a short version of the film starring Morohunfola as FBI agent Ethan Thomas and Emily Verenicoll as pastor Sarah Williams. The roles will be recast for the feature-length version.
In 2014, a Wichita pastor received death threats after performing same-sex marriages, but as the project developed, Watkins said more people shared similar stories.
“The experience we found is not just Sarah’s experience,” she said.
Other production team members include Director of Photography Chris Commons and Executive Producer Kevin Willmott, who won an Oscar for “BlacKkKlansman.”
Filming should take four to five weeks and will involve 17 locations, 33 cast members, about 55 crew members and 100 extras. If they reach the goal, they will scout locations in July, Watkins said.
The film teaser is available at vimeo.com/666170056/9019335b53
People can contribute to Kickstarter at kickstarter.com/projects/tosin/the-pulpit-a-suspense-drama
