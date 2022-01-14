MATT RESNICK
Despite a significant spike in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Kellen Adams is confident that USD 413 will not be faced with second semester closures due to the virus’ rapid spread.
The district’s weekly Gating Committee findings placed them just above the five percent threshold that activates that ‘Red’ mandatory-masking protocol. That data, however, was based off the dates of Jan. 5-11, in which 36 active COVID-19 cases and 58 close-contact exposures were documented. As of press time Friday, the district had recorded 81 active cases and nearly 200 exposures.
While staff accounts for a smaller number of the 81 cases, the total active cases plus close-contact exposures place the district closer to 15 percent of its PreK-12 enrollment population (1,755). Adams refers to the daily updated case count as a moving target, which is why the Gating Committee findings are based off a one-week sample size.
Despite the data, Adams is hopeful the district can weather the storm and avoid closures. It was announced earlier this week that Fort Scott USD 234, a district similar in size to USD 413, was shutting down districtwide Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19 case rates, high absenteeism and lack of staff.
“In my opinion, we’re not close to that at all — we’re just above that five percent threshold,” Adams said. “But there really is no threshold for us on when we’re going to shut down school — that hasn’t been established.”
Adams said it boils down to whether the district can adequately staff its classrooms and buildings.
“Staffing will be the reason why we shut down,” he said.
Adams said there’s a contingency plan in the works that would avert building closures.
“I’m personally not of the belief that shutting down the district or schools is what’s best for kids or the community,” he said.
Adams said he will divulge details of the plan after it has been rubber-stamped for public dissemination.
“It has to be shared internally here first so we can make sure the things we’re thinking about make sense,” he said.
Masking – maybe
Mandatory masking begins Monday, and will be in place for a minimum of two weeks. Red protocol related to social distancing was loosened at Wednesday’s Gating Committee meeting, which may lead to fewer students and staff having to wear masks on district premises. The previous guidelines said a six-foot distance was necessary to go maskless, but the new requirement is only three feet.
“That came as a result of the district as well as the hospital (NMRMC) coming to a common understanding of what was realistically possible and enforceable,” Adams said.
Adams added that the tweaked social-distancing requirement was also as a result of previous feedback and concerns received from staff.
“This was really related to some of the restrictions and hurdles that our teachers have experienced that are affecting instruction,” Adams said.
Adams indicated that the change to three feet in the realm of social distancing is primarily geared toward Chanute Elementary School and Lincoln Early Learning Center.
“When a teacher cannot even see how a child is properly pronouncing, then it’s problematic for that instructor as well as the child,” he said. “This was really born out of not trying to find loopholes, but what is appropriate or necessary — that will also maximize the instructional environment.”
Adams provided an example of how mandatory masking can be detrimental in the high school classroom setting as well.
“Let’s think about a high school classroom in which there is a lecture or direct instruction going on, and the teacher has been able to physically distance themself 10 or 12 feet away from everybody,” he said. “Do we really think it makes sense for them to wear a mask the whole time, while we’re asking students to be able to understand what they’re saying? So some of these changes were to represent what we believe makes good common sense.”
Masking police
Another stipulation of the Red protocol is mandatory masking for all spectators at indoor activities and events. Additionally, spectators will not be permitted to carry in food or beverages to indoor events.
Adams said policing spectators at USD 413 sanctioned events will likely be taxing.
“The reality is, our ability to enforce this is becoming less and less,” he said.
Adams noted that the University of Kansas recently pivoted to mandatory masking at athletic events, noting the packed crowd at KU’s most recent home basketball contest against Iowa State.
“Law enforcement was at this meeting that I was listening to,” Adams said. “And they said that every law, every restriction that you put into place is only as good as the enforcement you put behind it. And that really just kind of hit home for me.”
Adams’ top priority moving forward is keeping schools open.
“If it means we have to become a little more restrictive in order to do that, then it’s something I’m willing to do. I hope we continue to illustrate that as the virus changes, so will we. So as things improve, and I have no doubt that they will, we will begin to relax our restrictions,” he said.
