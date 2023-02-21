GREG LOWER
A Chanute dining establishment and venue for public meetings has closed after almost seven years.
The owners of Dalton’s Back 9, Michael and Haley Dalton, announced over the weekend that the bar and restaurant at the Stone Creek Golf Course would close.
“It’s a very, very hard decision to make,” Mike said.
The restaurant continued to operate through equipment issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Daltons attributed the closing to labor shortages and increasing food costs.
Food has increased three times in cost, Mike said, and they were always short-staffed.
Haley has had foot surgeries and has taken a different job where she does not have to be on her feet as much. Mike said they had discussed the closing since June, and he is seeking a new position.
They knew missing family time would be part of owning a business, Mike said. They have four sons, the youngest of whom will be a high school senior, so they hope to have more time as a family.
Dalton’s Back 9 had a soft opening in March 2016 and a grand opening that April. The Daltons previously operated for three years at Crawford Hills Golf Course in Girard.
During its time in the Stone Creek clubhouse, the restaurant hosted various banquets including the Chamber of Commerce, Neosho County Community College teams and Ducks Unlimited, Chanute Regional Development Authority luncheon meetings, Chanute Community Theatre murder mystery dinners, and Girl Scout cookie sales.
During the pandemic, when many businesses closed or struggled because of social distancing, the restaurant offered delivery by superhero-costumed characters. The restaurant also saw two Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl wins and two presidential election watch parties, the marriage of the Daltons’ first son and the birth of their first grandchild.
On special occasions, they offered free meals to veterans and first responders.
Mike said that the restaurant averaged three people in the kitchen, two daytime servers and five evening servers, which is about how many employees they had at the closing. But several of the staff were moving on to new positions.
Although they will miss the many friends they made at the restaurant, Mike said they will stay in Chanute and hope to do more volunteer activities.
“We still plan to be a part of Chanute,” he said.
Chanute City Manager Todd Newman said that city staff do not have anyone in mind, but have plans for a replacement restaurant in the clubhouse. Potential businesses have until March 10 to apply, and they will go before the city’s golf board for interviews. The board will make a recommendation to the city commission, and Newman hopes to acquire a replacement in 60 to 90 days.
