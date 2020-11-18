With only one of five categories being red, Chanute USD 413 Gating Criteria Committee’s overall rating for the week beginning Nov. 23 stayed green.
Districtwide, USD 413’s absentee rate remained at 92 percent, meaning eight percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom, receiving a green rating.
The two-week Neosho County positive case rate dropped from 15.21 percent to 12.2 percent, with 94 out of 764 COVID-19 tests given resulting in positive cases. This number moved from red to orange.
USD 413 continued in the red category for the two-week Neosho County Cumulative incidence rate, as 215 new cases, up from 132, were reported by the Neosho County Health Department in the last two weeks, Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (decreasing) moved back from red to yellow.
The district continued with a green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 42 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
For the reporting period of Nov. 7-13, the Neosho County Health Department reported positive numbers at Chanute High School of 10 students; Royster Middle School, two students and one staff; Chanute Elementary School, two students and four staff; Lincoln Early Learning Center, one student and two staff; and Support Operations Center, one staff.
Indivduals who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.
The grand total of cases in the district is 209 – 99 at Chanute High School, 54 at Chanute Elementary School, 28 at Royster Middle School and seven at Lincoln Early Learning Center. Confirmed current cases are seven staff and 24 students. Close contact total is 131, with 65 at Chanute High School, 36 at Chanute Elementary School, 20 at Royster Middle School, four at Lincoln Early Learning Center and six staff.
The committee, which consists of members from the Neosho County Health Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital and administrators from USD 413, will meet again next Wednesday.
Humboldt’s numbers
USD 258 Humboldt School District was notified Wednesday that two students at the Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19. “In cooperation with the Health Department, we are following contact tracing protocol and individuals in contact with the students have been notified by the Health Department and/or school administration for further instructions,” said Kay Lewis, superintendent.
Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and any close contacts will not be allowed to return to school for at least 14 days from the last contact.
Elementary:
Elementary staff quarantined: 4 in house
Students quarantined: 10 all outside of school
Positive cases: 1 staff member
Middle School
MS staff quarantined: 0
Quarantined students: 8 (7 in house, 1 outside of school)
Positive cases: 2 students
High School
HS staff quarantined: 4 (3 in house, 1 outside)
Quarantined students: 29 (25 in house, 4 outside)
Positive Cases: 1 student, 1 staff member
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.