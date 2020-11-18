With only one of five categories being red, Chanute USD 413 Gating Criteria Committee’s overall rating for the week beginning Nov. 23 stayed green.

Districtwide, USD 413’s absentee rate remained at 92 percent, meaning eight percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom, receiving a green rating.

The two-week Neosho County positive case rate dropped from 15.21 percent to 12.2 percent, with 94 out of 764 COVID-19 tests given resulting in positive cases. This number moved from red to orange.

USD 413 continued in the red category for the two-week Neosho County Cumulative incidence rate, as 215 new cases, up from 132, were reported by the Neosho County Health Department in the last two weeks, Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (decreasing) moved back from red to yellow. 

The district continued with a green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 42 percent of beds in intensive care units still available. 

For the reporting period of Nov. 7-13, the Neosho County Health Department reported positive numbers at Chanute High School of 10 students; Royster Middle School, two students and one staff; Chanute Elementary School, two students and four staff; Lincoln Early Learning Center, one student and two staff; and Support Operations Center, one staff.

Indivduals who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.

The grand total of cases in the district is 209 – 99 at Chanute High School, 54 at Chanute Elementary School, 28 at Royster Middle School and seven at Lincoln Early Learning Center. Confirmed current cases are seven staff and 24 students. Close contact total is 131, with 65 at Chanute High School, 36 at Chanute Elementary School, 20 at Royster Middle School, four at Lincoln Early Learning Center and six staff.

The committee, which consists of members from the Neosho County Health Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital and administrators from USD 413, will meet again next Wednesday.

 

Humboldt’s numbers

USD 258 Humboldt School District was notified Wednesday that two students at the Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19. “In cooperation with the Health Department, we are following contact tracing protocol and individuals in contact with the students have been notified by the Health Department and/or school administration for further instructions,” said Kay Lewis, superintendent.

Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and any close contacts will not be allowed to return to school for at least 14 days from the last contact.

 

Elementary:

Elementary staff quarantined: 4 in house

Students quarantined: 10 all outside of school

Positive cases: 1 staff member

 

Middle School

MS staff quarantined: 0

Quarantined students: 8 (7 in house, 1 outside of school)

Positive cases: 2 students

 

High School

HS staff quarantined: 4 (3 in house, 1 outside)

Quarantined students: 29 (25 in house, 4 outside)

Positive Cases: 1 student, 1 staff member

