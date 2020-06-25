PARSONS — A woman accused of striking and killing her boyfriend with her car in April has been freed on a $100,000 bond.
Tiffany N. Jakee, 29, faces seven charges in Labette County District Court related to events on April 1 that took the life of her boyfriend, William Alex Treiber, 30, of St. Paul. She is charged with first-degree murder, an off-grid felony, which carries a punishment of life in prison. She is also charged with failing to stop at an accident involving death or personal injury, a mid-level felony, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, both low level felonies. Jakee is also charged with two misdemeanors and a traffic infraction. Domestic battery and driving under the influence are the misdemeanors and driving left of center in a no-passing zone is the infraction.
According to the KHP, the accident occurred at 9:17 pm April 1 on US-59 (North 16th Street) about four-tenths of a mile south of US-400.
Jakee was reportedly driving southbound on US-59 just south of Larsen Boulevard located beside the convention center at the new Holiday Inn Express. She passed another southbound vehicle in a no-passing zone then drove partially off the roadway onto the northbound shoulder and struck Treiber, who was walking southbound. Treiber was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jakee kept driving south and law enforcement stopped her 2007 Ford Mustang on US-59 at 25000 Road and arrested her.
The probable cause affidavit in Jakee’s case was released to the Sun recently. The affidavit is filed to support criminal charges or an arrest/detainer.
The trooper investigated Jakee for driving under the influence. The police officer who pried Jakee’s driver’s door open to get her out of her car smelled alcohol in the vehicle. Officers took Jakee to the Parsons Police Department and tested her breath to measure alcohol levels. The trooper reported Jakee’s test showed .227 at 10:11 pm and .205 at 10:36 pm, the affidavit said. A driver in Kansas is considered legally drunk at .08.
