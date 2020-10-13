The Chanute Recreation Commission offered a permanent position to its interim director at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
The commission voted to give Monica Colborn the full executive director position at a salary of $48,000 per year after a half-hour executive session to discuss personnel.
In other business, the commission voted to purchase a gymnasium divider curtain from Aalco Sports for $9,000.
A previous proposal to purchase a 54-foot curtain turned out to be unworkable, and rec center staff got two quotes for a 62-foot curtain. Board members took the lower bid Tuesday evening.
The commission also voted to add a requirement that CRC youth coaches have an assistant coach by the first practice. Head coaches must be 18 years of age or older, and the additional coach will provide more supervision.
The CRC will change signatures on bank accounts to add new personnel and remove people who have left. Colborn told the board that guidelines for coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing for spectators and participants during basketball season will be much the same as during volleyball season.
The commission set its next meeting for 6:30 pm Nov. 11 with a work session at 5:30 pm.
