MATT RESNICK
Thursday evening’s regular monthly meeting of the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees included a detailed report from President Dr. Brian Inbody regarding the school’s roller-coaster enrollment numbers, as well as ongoing efforts to immunize the local population against COVID-19.
In his President’s report, Inbody discussed the school’s involvement with the upstart “Community of Immunity” campaign. Inbody billed it as a collaborative effort between NCCC, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, and the Neosho County Health Department — with the main objective of increasing vaccination rates among the county population.
“We’re currently sitting at about 40 percent vaccinated and trying to get that number up to 70 percent,” Inbody said. “That means a total of about 9,000 more people. And we are sitting at about 5,600 right now that are vaccinated — so we need to increase that.”
The plan entails the set-up of vaccination clinics at multiple upcoming events. The first event will be held at the 148th annual Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion. The event will take place from 4-7 pm July 17 at the Neosho County Courthouse in Erie. Individuals 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.
As part of the initiative, some receiving their vaccine doses will receive a “Community of Immunity” backpack filled with goodies. Those backpacks were distributed to trustees during Monday’s meeting and are limited in quantity to the first 250 to receive their vaccines in Erie.
NCCC is slated to host the second event on campus Aug. 6. The festivities will include free food, gift bags, and potentially, some live entertainment.
“And if they’re getting their second shot, I believe there’s going to be a $100 gift card in there,” Inbody said. “So that’s a wonderful incentive.”
Inbody stated that enrollment is slightly up when compared to last year’s spring semester, but that enrollment is down 11 percent in relation to its summer comparison. Based on current enrollment projections, NCCC is currently up 3.5 percent for fall enrollment when compared to last year.
As part of his enrollment snapshot, Inbody noted that the Chanute campus is down roughly 500 credit hours from last year.
“Part of the reason we’re down is the large number of international students — as many as 45 or greater,” he said. “Many of those students can’t enroll until they get to the states because they have to sit for the placement exam.”
Dean of Student Services Kerrie Coomes delivered a report to the board, touching on an array of topics related to multiple campus departments. Coomes informed the board that admissions will be “expanding its recruiting radius” in an effort to reach more students.
“We have a general rule of a two-hour radius (extending out) from each campus for our College Planning Conferences,” Coomes said. “We’re going to expand that to a three-hour radius.”
Coomes said the new endeavor will entail more time out of the office and higher mileage costs for NCCC staff affiliated with student recruiting.
“But we’re going to try to grab some of those students when it makes sense, that we haven’t normally reached out to,” she said.
Coomes also apprised the board of the latest happenings in the financial office. “They’re not sitting around twiddling their thumbs — that’s for sure,” Coomes said. “We have a lot of new programs and new incentives we are doing. A lot of these items solely land on financial aid. And them being down a staff member, they’re trying to keep up with new processes and the new ways to get this stuff out to students.”
Coomes also touched on the advising and counseling department.
“Even though we did have the decrease in enrollment this year, we served about the same number of students on the counseling front,” she said. “But our sessions decreased quite a bit. So the number of students were just having (fewer) sessions.”
Coomes posited that the decrease in overall advising and counseling sessions was potentially a result of fewer in-person sessions due to COVID-19 protocols.
“So that could have been why some students kind of shied away from that,” she said.
Coomes also reported on the International Student Services Department for the Chanute and Ottawa campuses.
In other agenda items, trustees approved:
• Salary increases for non-faculty, hourly, and non-exempt employees.
• A bid for baseball and softball turf installation and baseball turf replacement. The project was awarded to Mid America Sports Construction in the amount of $431,253.
• Property and casualty insurance with Philadelphia Insurance Company.
• Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR) publication in order to begin the budget process. It serves to notify the public that the college may potentially exceed last year’s request for funds, but does not set the mill levy.
Recognition
Debra Schommer was selected for the honor of Emeritus Employee. Schommer most recently worked in the Student Learning department, and was employed by NCCC for 22 years prior to her recent retirement.
Personnel matters
The board approved the hires of Sandra Lingerfelt for the position of Adult Basic Education (ABE) instructor; Kenny Eddy as assistant men’s basketball coach; and Mehdi Ayari as assistant men’s and women’s soccer coach. Additionally, the board approved the resignations of Justin Fairman as assistant men’s basketball coach, and Kenny Eddy as assistant women’s basketball coach.
After an executive session related to personnel matters, trustees approved the Professional Employees Association negotiated agreement. Contained within the agreement is a four percent increase to the faculty salary chart for the 2021-22 school year.
The Trustees’ next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for 5:30 pm Aug. 13 at the college.
