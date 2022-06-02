Music in the Park, featuring Neosho River Boys, will begin 7 pm to 9 pm Saturday at Santa Fe Park Fiesta Grounds. The free concert is sponsored by Chanute Parks Advisory Board.
The Neosho River Boys are a traditional bluegrass group consisting of banjo player Ron Oliphant and upright bass player Dale Steinman, both of Chanute, and guitar player and vocalist Scott Sexton from Gas. Before Music in the Park Saturday evening, the group will appear at the Fort Scott Good Ole Days in the afternoon. They will also perform June 18 in Wisconsin and at Little Balkan Days in Pittsburg Sept. 3. They can be contacted at www.neoshoriverboys.com
