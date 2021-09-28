GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County commissioners approved a resolution at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting to refinance Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center bonds.
The approval is the next step to refinance the bonds from 2014. Hospital trustees approved the refinancing last week and Garth Hermann with Gilmore & Bell said UMB bank will sell the bonds next week.
Because interest rates are better than they were last month, hospital attorney David Brake said the refinancing of $10 million in bonds could save an additional $100,000 above the expected savings.
The commission also reviewed the ambulance budget. Ambulance runs are reportedly up 10 percent, and last month was 40 runs over average for a total of 280.
However, the hospital and county are on different budget cycles.
The agenda included a meeting with County Attorney Linus Thuston, who was unable to attend due to personal issues and will be at the next meeting in two weeks. Commissioners intended to discuss an issue with Thuston that he had allegedly engaged an attorney for a personal ethics case, paid for by the county.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said the county may need to start action against that attorney, which the county apparently has been paying since 2017. Galemore requested an itemized bill, but the commission did not receive it before Tuesday’s meeting.
County Counselor Seth Jones said there is confidential information an attorney may not disclose, even to a third-party payer. Galemore said the attorney should return the funds, because if he is representing Thuston in a private matter, the attorney could have committed an ethics violation himself.
County resident Dustie Elsworth met with the commission about criticism of a sound measurement study on the Neosho Ridge Wind electric-generation facility. He said no equipment was set up to take measurements and the numbers in the report are from a preconstruction study.
Both Elsworth and Jones conjectured that the study used modeling instead of sampling for the report, and Elsworth asked the county to have a private study done.
“We are the ones having to live in the nightmare it has become,” Elsworth said. “Sounds like you’re living next to an interstate.”
He said the study could randomly choose homes to do a two- to three-month study. Elsworth said previous measurements were taken from property owners who leased for the wind facility.
Taylor Hogue with Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission met with the commission about American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said SEK-RPC has received one application and pieces of others, and she is working to collect the rest of them. She asked the commission for its priorities in vetting the applications, which she said will be a long process.
She recommended the county look at revenue-replacement plans, although they involve a complex formula.
“This is gigantic,” Treasurer Sydney Ball said.
Hogue said the county will not have to obligate the funds until 2024 and they do not have to be spent until 2026.
The complete application is from a rural water district, and Hogue asked for a work session for the commission at 1:30 pm Oct. 12, before its next meeting.
Later, Ball and County Clerk Heather Elsworth discussed a proposal to give premium pay to county employees who worked during the pandemic from March 2020 to March 2021.
Galemore said he would like to spread out payments to the employees so they might not quit soon after receiving it. Ball and Commissioner Gail Klaassen said the payments would be in appreciation for time already worked, and Ball said it would be a one-time bonus, not an ongoing raise.
Elsworth said that some counties are considering premium pay in two payments up to 60 days apart.
In other business, Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr talked to the commission about insurance coverage for employee flu shots.
The health department is planning a drive-through flu vaccination from 7 am to 6 pm Oct. 12. Flu shots are available Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Chanute office and they are planning some flu shot clinics in Erie.
Advocate Lisa Chauncey of Hope Unlimited met with commissioners, who voted to declare October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said the fall clean-up at the county landfill will be Oct. 12-16.
He also discussed a Kansas Open Records Act request about the roads used by Apex for construction of the Neosho Ridge Wind project. Brown said anyone who has questions can contact him.
Although the county has informally taken some of the roads back from Apex, some repair work remains to be done and there are no documents yet.
Commissioners also approved tiers and deductibles on the county employee health plan.
