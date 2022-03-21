MATT RESNICK
COFFEYVILLE — The early stages of the investigation into Chanute teen Nasha Gregory’s death initially pointed to murder, according to Coffeyville Police Chief Kwin Bromley.
The primary charge of second-degree murder (unintentional but reckless), along with several other serious charges, were the original recommendations given by the CPD to Montgomery County Attorney Lisa Montgomery for the future prosecution against the prime suspect, Treyvin Hayes Smith.
Gregory, 15, was the victim of a shooting in Coffeyville just before midnight on March 13, succumbing to her injuries the following day. Montgomery, however, ultimately opted for the less severe primary charge of felony reckless involuntary manslaughter.
“The county attorney was consulted by one of the (CPD) investigators, and that was the decision she made as to what she felt was involved,” Bromley told The Tribune.
CPD investigators initially felt they were on solid footing with the second-degree murder recommendation.
“We believed that that’s what we had at the time, based on the information and facts that we had,” Bromley said, again emphasizing that the investigation was in its earliest stage at that point.
New evidence then emerged, Bromley said.
“The county attorney was briefed on the information (and) evidence that we had,” Bromley said. “She made the determination of involuntary (manslaughter).”
Bromley declined to comment on whether he thought the charge should have stuck as second-degree murder.
“We all have to work together,” Bromley said. “Based on the information she received from us, she made the call that she made.”
Bromley further elaborated on the original second-degree murder recommendation.
“When you have an initial crime, you look at it, you get a snapshot of it at the very beginning,” he said, adding that the pieces of the puzzle began to fit together as more evidence was discovered. “All too often you end with something that is completely different than what you originally thought that it was. And that’s the same thing with criminal cases when you’re actually making the initial charge. So there’s nothing sinister or anything like that going on.”
Bromley was unable to divulge any specifics regarding the trajectory of the investigation, but did discuss the serious, high-profile nature of the case.
“I feel truly horrible for the families involved,” he said. “There’s two families now who have their lives destroyed because of this incident. It’s horribly sad.”
At the time of her death, Gregory was a sophomore at Chanute High School.
“We don’t typically have 15-year-olds dying of gunshot wounds from shootings in Coffeyville,” Bromley said. “Whether it’s a 15-year-old or a 90-year-old, we take them all seriously. It’s just tragic that it ended up being that way.”
Bromley is hopeful that positive change can come from the tragedy.
“I hope that in the end, people will learn to respect firearms,” he said.
MaKinzy Steeves also faces several charges in connection with the case.
A message left for Montgomery requesting comment was not immediately returned.
