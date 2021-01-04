Happy belated birthday to the city of Chanute.
Historian Bill Nicks provided these details.
“On January 1, 1873 the four small cities of Tioga, Alliance, New Chicago and Chicago Junction joined together to form Chanute, Kansas. Of course, this birthday wish is me taking every opportunity to promote and celebrate the great man, Octave Chanute, who that southeast Kansas town is named after.
“Chanute laid out and platted the town of Lenexa, Kan., in 1869. The same year he cut the ribbon on Kansas City’s Hannibal Bridge. He designed and built that bridge, the first one over the treacherous Missouri River. That bridge made KC the dominant city in the Missouri Valley because now all the trains had to come through KC to cross the river. That bridge is why the Stockyards located in KC (also designed by OC) and those Stockyards are one of the main reasons KC is the ‘BBQ Capital of the World.’ (Don’t get me started on how important Chanute is to KC.) By the way, have we named anything in KC for the great man? A park, a bridge, a street, a room at City Hall? I think not. Thirty years after that Bridge/Lenexa/Chanute flurry he established himself as the world’s expert in flight and aerial navigation. In 1900 Wilbur Wright contacted him for advice and exchanged visits in Dayton and Kitty Hawk, etc. and over 500 pieces of correspondence. That is why Chanute is depicted, with the Wright Brothers, in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC. YES, that Rotunda! He changed southeast Kansas, Lenexa, KC MO and the world. Thank you, Octave Chanute.”
Nicks, who portrayed Chanute here in 2017, is a proclaimed historian who conducts bus tours and performs 1st person historical re-enactments. One of his five characters is Octave Chanute. He lives in Lenexa.
