Hopeful to repair
frayed USD 413 relations
MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – A new era has dawned for ANW Special Education Co-op with the recent hiring of Director Korenne Wolken.
The co-op has been navigating choppy waters since the resignation of former director Doug Tressler last fall. It has also been embroiled in a dispute with USD 413, its largest member district, over the future of their partnership.
Wolken was selected over other candidates after a search process conducted by the Kansas Association of School Boards and will officially assume her role as director July 1.
Having been with ANW for the past 12 years, Wolken currently serves as a coordinator. Her portfolio includes supervision of special education services for ANW’s two largest affiliates, Chanute Public Schools and Iola USD 257.
“I truly appreciate ANW’s confidence and trust in me,” Wolken said. “This organization means so much to me, and I think we can continue to do great things for the students in the area who have special needs. The best way to do that is by working together in the best interest of the kids.”
Wolken said a top priority is ironing out any remaining friction between USD 413 and ANW.
“Since September, I’ve been working with the Chanute Elementary School administration and I feel like we’ve made some really great gains,” Wolken said. “Just identifying needs and problem-solving together.”
Wolken said she’s in almost daily contact with CES administrators.
“It’s about having the relationships with one another where you can call and say ‘Hey, this is my problem, can you help me solve it?’ – from both parties,” she said.
The USD 413 Board of Education held a special meeting Dec. 13 that was attended by ANW Interim Director Sheila Coronado and a contingent of co-op personnel. The meeting was called for the purpose of discussion and a potential board vote to authorize Superintendent Kellen Adams to file notice of separation paperwork by the annual Jan. 5 deadline.
The paperwork was only the first of many complex hurdles the district needed to clear in order to officially split with ANW. With that in mind, as well as significant budget concerns, the board elected to table the vote.
USD 413’s co-op representative, Brad LaRue, delivered an unfavorable review of the organization at the board’s regular meeting Dec. 6. LaRue cited a lack of communication as one of the more pressing issues.
“It just seems like there’s a bit of a disconnect between the ANW administration and our administration,” LaRue said then.
“I have had conversations with others that have also indicated that they wish there was better coordination between ANW and the member districts.”
LaRue, as the 413 board member of the ANW board, voted to approve Wolken as director at the co-op’s meeting Dec. 15. While two of its board members were absent, the vote passed by a 6-0 margin.
Prioritizing
communication needs
Wolken is laying the groundwork for repaired relations, having already reached out to several USD 413 building-level administrators to discuss her new role.
“There’s lots of things we can do between now and then to better prepare ourselves,” Wolken said.
“Because July 1 is going to hit, the new school year is going to start, and we need to be on the same page before then.”
Wolken will strive to have a presence with all eight of ANW’s member districts, she said, noting that she’s in the process of setting up additional meetings with administrators across the co-op.
“Frankly, I started with the Chanute administration,” she said, adding that she has several years of experience working with current members of the USD 413 admin. She has collaborated with Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester on supervising the district’s expanded summer program, and has attended a leadership conference with Adams and Koester.
“I reached out to them first and said ‘Hey, let’s get on the same page and find out what we need to do to support one another,’” she said.
Wolken was not present for USD 413’s tension-filled special meeting mid-December, but said that as director, she wants to heal the damage that’s already been inflicted.
“I’m not going to take past history and hold it over,” she said. “This is a fresh start for all of us, and I’m excited to lead us in a direction where we can all work together to do what’s best for kids.”
Wolken lauded ANW’s staff for their hard work and dedication.
“We have fantastic staff at ANW,” she said. “And just like in any field, sometimes people, essentially, disappoint you. ANW as a cooperative has taken actions to make sure that we have the best staff in place.”
Adams previously told The Tribune that his administration has documented multiple safety concerns in relation to ANW staff dispatched to USD 413 assignments. Those concerns came to light during the public forum portion of the special meeting. Adams said that the safety concerns illustrated were not an isolated incident with ANW.
“When those situations arose, we dealt with them,” Wolken said, “and we’re doing what’s best for the students to make sure they have the best staff.”
Teaching experience
Wolken brings a teacher’s perspective to the position of director, having taught middle and high school math prior to joining ANW in 2010. The Pittsburg State University alum began her ANW career in a teaching position, where she was an instructor for a variety of programs. She’s also been supervising ANW’s summer services for the past eight years.
“I’ve had a lot of experiences across the co-op in a lot of different capacities and have really been able to work with kids at all grade levels,” she said.
Wolken’s extensive experience with ANW has prepared her for this moment.
“One thing that I love about special education is that there’s always new things to learn,” she said, and she decided long ago that special ed is where her heart was and that she was never going to leave it. “There’s never a day that’s the same, you’re constantly learning new things. I look at this role as director as an opportunity for me to learn even more things on a grander scale.”
Wolken said special ed students deserve the best teachers.
“It’s our job as educators to define their individual needs and how we will address that to give them the best opportunity possible to be successful in life,” she said.
Adams comments on hire
Adams said he is familiar with Wolken’s work within the district.
“I really appreciate her attitude and like her demeanor,” he said. “I think she definitely has some great potential.”
Adams laid out the framework of what it will take to coexist with ANW moving forward.
“Improved communication and better levels of collaboration,” he said. “And an emphasis on the safety of our most vulnerable students. When we have incidents occur, I want to see that those are treated with the highest level of integrity.”
Adams believes it will take time and effort to repair the frayed relations.
“It won’t be done overnight,” he said. “It’s a culture thing, for starters. And it really has to start from the top.”
Adams said that he did not have any discussions with LaRue prior to the ANW board vote on Wolken as director. While a “no” vote by LaRue would not have sunk Wolken’s bid for director, Adams added that he had full confidence in LaRue’s decision to cast a “yes” vote.
Adams also said that it’s not a foregone conclusion that USD 413 will remain in the co-op, and that dialogue regarding its membership will continue between Adams’ administrative team and the USD 413 board.
“January 5th (the deadline for separation paperwork) comes around every year — that opportunity is there each year,” he said. “I will say that we will continue to evaluate whether or not that relationship makes sense for us long-term. The decision was not to file at the Dec. 13 special meeting, but that isn’t necessarily the end of the story.”
