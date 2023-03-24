GREG LOWER
A contingent of Chanute residents spent spring break on a missionary trip to Mexico.
Rick Sharp led the nine people who left Chanute at 5 am March 10 and traveled to a children’s home in El Higo, Mexico, in the state of Veracruz.
The home, Casa Dayspring, is operated by Joplin-based Dayspring Ministries Outreach. Missionary Roger Tomlinson has worked with multiple denominations and Sharp first visited in 2011, the year Casa Dayspring started.
The van trip from Chanute to a guest house in Edinburg, Texas, took 19 hours.
“Due to a wrong turn that we won’t take next year,” Sharp said.
The return trip from Texas to Chanute took four hours less.
A 10th Chanute traveler had to stay behind due to illness, while the rest linked up with 14 other people for a nine-hour trip in two vans to El Higo.
The children’s home has 30 residents.
“They continue to expand,” Sharp said.
The visitors and resident youth helped to move rocks and sand in buckets to build a second floor, which will include a school.
The total group included a family of four and two friends from a Chinese church in Houston, a family of four from Chicago, and a 28-year-old Michigan man who once lived at Casa Dayspring and taught the children English.
Gary Maxwell, 80, from Chanute went on the trip as “abuelo.”
“The first thing you’ve got to do is find out where the bathrooms are,” he said.
He brought games and taught the children how to play cards and dominoes. It was his first trip to Casa Dayspring, although he has been on other mission trips.
The children treated each other like family and were extremely helpful, Maxwell said.
“You just don’t see kids behave that way,” he said.
Byron Westbrook, who turned 18 while in Mexico, was the youngest member of the Chanute delegation, and had been to the children’s home before.
Cheryl Reed brought her crochet work to pass the time, and also wound up teaching the children.
“She had seven or eight of them at a time,” Maxwell said, noting that a 16-year-old boy from California who went as part of the team also learned how to crochet.
Cain Coulton, a former New Zealand musician and now manager of FireEscape Coffeehouse who traveled with his daughter Kaitlyn, taught guitar and drums to the children. Both of them were first-time visitors, along with Reed and Rayanne McKinsey, members of First Baptist Church. The rest of the Chanute team attend Living Word Assembly.
“It’s really a special time for people that’s never gone before,” Sharp said. “They fell in love with the kids and the kids fell in love with them.”
Returning Chanute resident Debbie Boone took clothing for the children, and the team took soccer goals. Pat Shrum was the fourth Chanute resident making a return trip to the home.
The mission trips usually involve two church services at nearby villages, but this year there was one because of a special event.
A quinceanera is a coming-of-age party for 15-year-old girls, and the honoree was a resident of the home. Sharp said this is the first time he has been to one, although he has been going to Mexico for 25 years. The team presented a leather-bound Bible with the honoree’s name on it.
Another highlight was the town market in El Higo, like a Kansas farmers market but covering whole streets.
