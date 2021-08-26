GREG LOWER
After reviewing bodycam footage and talking to investigators, the Neosho County Attorney said he does not plan to file charges against a Chanute police officer in a fatal shooting.
County Attorney Linus Thuston said he reviewed footage of the confrontation between the officer and Brandon Schlichting, 28, at multiple speeds and also talked to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent on the case.
Schlichting died Sunday at the University of Kansas Medical Center of head injuries he sustained in the shooting Friday evening. He was a defendant in multiple burglary and auto theft cases in Neosho and other counties.
Thuston said an off-duty officer saw Schlichting looking into parked vehicles near 4th and Evergreen and reported it at about 7:30 pm Friday.
Thuston said Schlichting had a holster on his left side and reached for it with his left hand when an on-duty officer arrived.
The officer warned Schlichting twice not to touch the holster and gun, and the officer also drew his own gun. Schlichting then reached around and drew the gun with his right hand while ducking down when the officer fired.
“There have been questions about why not shoot him in the leg,” Thuston said, but he noted that police are trained to shoot towards the center torso mass. As Schlichting ducked, it put his head at about chest-level.
The responding officer tried life-saving measures and the off-duty officer also reached the scene before the Fire Department and ambulance arrived.
It was one of two officer-involved shootings in Kansas on Friday night. The second in Augusta involved a suspect with a knife, and Thuston said a Taser might have been appropriate for a suspect with a knife.
But he said when a suspect has a gun, even if he only brandishes it and does not aim it, responding with a gun is appropriate.
“If someone pulls a gun on you, you don’t pull a Taser,” Thuston said.
He said he showed the bodycam video to two other officers who urged him to send it to the police academy for training use. One called it a textbook case.
“No one questioned this,” he said.
Thuston said when he first became county attorney, he pushed for the use of body cameras and the Chanute city commission, city manager, and then-Police Chief Raymond Hale supported it. This was the second police-involved shooting since then.
“You can see essentially everything that transpired,” Thuston said. “The bodycams have been worth their weight in gold.”
The type of bodycam used is at the officer’s eye level.
“What the officer sees, we can see afterwards,” Thuston said.
Thuston said the KBI investigation is completed here, but not all of the reports are finished.
Schlichting faced charges in District Court of car theft on July 12 and theft of a pickup on Aug. 2. Thuston said without a previous conviction, the odds were that Schlichting would have been given a bond and received probation upon conviction.
With the second vehicle theft, Schlichting was jailed without bond, which typically would have been $5,000, Thuston said. He was released after a request for bond because of medical issues.
Neosho County court documents show Schlichting posted $5,000 bond on Aug. 16, and Thuston said he had also been released from Wilson County jail. A charge in the theft of a Suzuki truck on Aug. 7 was filed in Wilson County the day of the shooting. Schlichting was also jailed in Allen County in July.
Thuston said he does not know the exact medical issue Schlichting had, but it was not related to COVID-19. He said the health issues could have been a risk to other inmates or jail staff.
At about the time of the shooting, a burglary victim discovered a previous incident where three firearms were stolen, and Schlichting may have been a suspect in it. Thuston said witnesses saw Schlichting brandishing a gun before the shooting.
He said the incident was a tragedy, and the support shown to the officers and their families is what they need to see.
A previous Chanute officer-involved shooting took place in July 2018 when a suspect stole an EMS ambulance from the parking lot of Walmart. Thuston said the officer involved in Friday’s shooting responded to the ambulance chase shooting, and the officer in the earlier incident assisted Friday.
