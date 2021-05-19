GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners began their budget process Tuesday evening by hearing requests from outside agencies and departments.
The three-hour meeting was the first of five that the commission will hold to determine 2022 spending. The city levied 41.024 mills for 2021 out of a total 198.886 mills that include the county, school district and community college levies.
The next budget workshop will be June 7 and will include the police and fire department requests. Commissioners will discuss utility rates and capital improvement projects at future workshops, and will take a tour of city facilities.
Commissioners met with representatives of the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, Main Street Chanute, the Tourism Committee (contracted to the Chamber of Commerce), Bit & Spur Saddle Club, Downtown Revitalization Committee and Chanute Art Gallery, and also discussed the Chanute Entertainment Series, Chanute Historical Society and the annual fireworks display.
Commissioners then met with Clint Moore of the parks, cemetery, golf course and swimming pool department, and Wayne Robinson with the streets, sanitation and landfill department. They also discussed community development and vehicle services.
Outside agencies submitted a total of $166,000 in funding requests from both the general fund and the tourism (transient guest tax) fund.
Main Street Chanute has requested $32,000 for 2022, the same as in the recent past. The Tourism Committee submitted two different requests, one for the same as last year and the other including an increase to hire an additional employee. Chamber Director Jane Brophy, who manages tourism, said the employee would free her up to devote more time to tourism issues.
Mara Jordan with the saddle club presented a drone video of last year’s rodeo and is requesting use of city-owned property to the north of the arena, with the possibility the club might purchase it. Commissioner Kevin Berthot said the club is not requesting financial assistance but in-kind services.
Downtown Revitalization Committee President Mark Perez submitted a request for $25,000 for the new organization. The funds would include a loan program for building owner assistance between Ashley to Steuben and Walnut to 2nd Street.
The Chanute Entertainment Series annually requests a waiver of fees and the art gallery requested the same $8,000 as in the past.
Although organizers had funds left over from the 2019 fireworks show and raised funds for 2020, last year’s event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the three local organizers have left Chanute and the head of the fireworks company has retired, City Manager Todd Newman said. He said the city is trying to get in contact with the company owner’s son.
Newman said the parks, cemetery and golf course have requested lower amounts, but his biggest fear is the Maring Aquatic Center. He said chlorine and other costs have gone through the roof because of supply issues, and the pool is getting to the age where it is developing issues.
“It’s going to be a money pit,” he said.
The city is facing large-ticket expenses down the line for water treatment and a new sewage plants.
“I want to keep things as frugal as we can,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said.
Commissioners discussed the value of the golf course and aquatic center for tourism from visitors attending tournaments at the renovated ballfields at Santa Fe Park. Newman said the next two fields to be renovated were expected pre-COVID to cost $600,000.
He said the golf course has been thriving since the pandemic as other cities have shut their courses. An eventual goal is to expand the course to 18 holes.
But the baling equipment at the landfill is likely to cost $1.2 million to replace.
Newman said the city’s vehicle fleet is aging, but he said the city will start to see new equipment pay for itself. If the city replaces three vehicles next year and the following year, it can replace two per year afterwards.
The community services department budget is up because of an additional inspector. Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said the department also has increased costs for demolition and mowing.
A county tax sale is scheduled May 27, but Follmer said he would like to see the county get further caught up on abandoned properties. He said the city is busy mowing properties found in violation of city code.
“Unfortunately, business is good,” he said.
