It will take another month to finish up renovation of two ball fields at Santa Fe Park, after crews installed artificial turf this week.
“It’s going to be a huge addition to the parks,” City Manager Todd Newman said. “It turned out better than anyone could have expected.”
The renovated fields will be ready for play in March. City crews are wary of bad weather later this week, but need to complete cement work and finish the outfield fence where crews have driven on and off the field.
“A lot of it’s just little things,” Newman said.
Work will start next fall on the third field, and the four-field complex should be completed between the fall of 2022 and spring of 2023.
