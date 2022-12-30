ERIE — Neosho County commissioners approved approximately $102,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for water meter upgrades at the December commissioner meeting.
Rural Water District No. 12 will receive $77,533.50, while RWD No. 3 was approved for $24,307.80. The breakdown calculates to $419.10 per meter for both districts. District No. 12 is replacing and/or upgrading 185 meters, while RWD No. 3 is doing the same for 58 meters.
While the motions were unanimously approved, the funding still needs to be rubber-stamped by Taylor Hogue, of Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission (SEKRPC). The commission previously selected SEKRPC to oversee the financial logistics of its ARPA account.
“Taylor approves everything to make sure that the program’s guidelines are being followed,” said Commission Chair Gail Klaassen.
The county has received two sizable ARPA payments totaling $3.1 million. Roughly $700,000 of that remains, with some of the funding having already been earmarked for 2023 projects.
Prior to approval of the water district funds, Klaassen apprised fellow commissioners of the county’s running ARPA balance.
A chunk of the county’s ARPA’s funds recently went to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center for a new ambulance, as well as a commitment to provide rock for the hospital’s newest addition — the SEK Impact Center, now under construction.
Representing RWD No. 12 in the northwest part of the county, Jeff Ports told commissioners that 185 meters were at or beyond their life-cycle. Referring to the ARPA funding as “infrastructure money,” Ports said that he’s zeroed in on upgrading the meters to newer technology.
“This ARPA money gives us an opportunity to not just replace them with the old-style meters, but to update to newer technology,” he said.
The upgraded Bluetooth technology would allow Ports and RWD personnel to monitor and obtain meter readouts remotely from their laptops.
“Long-term, it saves us a ton of labor,” he said.
The funding approved by commissioners was approximately half of what Ports was seeking. He estimated the cost of the meter replacement project at $82,000, but is also hoping for funding to construct a new storage building for the water district. The price-tag for that is in the neighborhood of $40-$50,000.
Ports noted that the district’s current storage shed was robbed several years ago, and estimates that it will take an additional $12,000 to replenish the stolen materials.
“We have a limited inventory of parts,” he said, noting that brass and copper replacement parts, as well as bailing wire and duct tape were among the stolen items.
Representing RWD No. 3 in the southern part of the county, Tony Harris informed commissioners that he also wanted to upgrade to digital meters.
“The digital meters will send real-time data back to the office, allowing us to monitor and track water usage,” Harris said.
Harris noted that the upgraded meters will net a significant cost-savings for the district.
“They will aid in lowering water loss due to human error and water leaks,” Harris explained. “Our patrons currently read their own meters every month, and we have several customers that can no longer get on the ground and do that. Digital meters will allow us to read the meters for them, increasing accuracy in water reporting and safety for our patrons.”
Harris said the funding will also be used to repair existing meters.
“For much needed repairs and maintenance to the meter pits and the line that serves our patrons,” he said.
The amount approved by commissioners was less than half of the cost of the proposed project, as Harris was seeking $54,631.72.
In other business
• Commissioners unanimously approved 2023 insurance renewals in the amount of $206,461. Inflation resulted in a 6 percent increase, with that figure checking in at $12,633 higher than its 2022 policy. Presenting the information to commissioners, Wood Insurance representative Chris Bohrer said that the county would receive a nearly $1,900 discount should it implement GPS in its county fleet.
• Commissioners unanimously approved a six-month Neighborhood Revitalization Program extension for Mike McGuire. Located at 14582 Highway 47, the extension was requested due to contractor unavailability.
• Commissioners unanimously approved James Bolig’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program application, with the location listed as 2184 Ness Road in Erie.
• Commissioners unanimously approved the hiring of Gloria Schoenhofer for a field staff position in the County Appraiser’s office at $13.30 per hour, and a start date of Jan. 3.
• Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp informed commissioners that her department recently received grant funding of $27,794, distributed via the 2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant. Kent-Culp also advised commissioners that they should begin looking into replacement options for the county’s CodeRed Emergency Notification services, or look into contacting other entities who provide a similar service — so that they can commence the bidding process.
• Commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement between the Neosho County Sheriff’s Department and the city of St. Paul for law enforcement functions within its boundaries.
• Maintenance Director David Burnett informed commissioners that the courthouse’s elevator is in dire need of repairs. He estimated the cost to be in the range of $50-$100,000. A county employee recently became trapped in the elevator for 45 terrifying minutes.
