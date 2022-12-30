ERIE — Neosho County commissioners approved approximately $102,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for water meter upgrades at the December commissioner meeting.

Rural Water District No. 12 will receive $77,533.50, while RWD No. 3 was approved for $24,307.80. The breakdown calculates to $419.10 per meter for both districts. District No. 12 is replacing and/or upgrading 185 meters, while RWD No. 3 is doing the same for 58 meters.

