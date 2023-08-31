Under a sunny sky Thursday morning in Downtown Chanute, Chanute resident Gage Guiot, 19, used his artistic skills and sharp eye for detail to continue to spray paint a mural inspired by a postcard of Main Street in Chanute.
“It’s just nice to have something big,” Guiot said about the mural. “All day you’re working, people are driving by, shouting out random stuff out the window. … It’s just nice to see people sticking their heads out of the window. It’s pretty rewarding.”
The 2022 Chanute High School graduate began the work on this new mural Sunday, spending nights spray painting to beat the heat and sun. A street light shines on the mural to help him see as he works at night.
“The weather’s been fantastic,” Guiot said. “I’ve been working at night because the sun at like twelve o’clock, it’ll be right there. And it’ll be so bright that I can’t even see my iPad. So I’ve been working at night and it’s like 70, 75 degrees, no wind.”
The mural is located near the Main Street Pavilion in Downtown Chanute, by the corner of East Main and South Highland. Main Street Chanute asked Guiot to create it and Cleaver Farm and Home donated the lift for Guiot to use.
The mural — just like the postcard — reads Historic Downtown Chanute, Kansas. A bright, blue sky and fluffy clouds surround the words. Below the sky, Guiot will create the road, automobiles and shops lining the street to complete the mural.
“It’s fantastic,” Guiot said. “I love getting people’s reactions and it’s nice to have all the support from Main Street in Chanute.”
Fundraising is ongoing for the mural. People can donate funding to Main Street Chanute.
Art, including this mural, can bring people together in nostalgia, encouraging individuals to look back at treasured memories from long ago.
“Everyone can agree — art’s like the one thing everyone can agree on is good,” Guiot said.
Guiot is no stranger to this art form.
“I’ve done three by myself and probably eight with people,” he said.
One of those murals he worked on is just down the street, at Octave Chanute-Wright Brothers park downtown.
“So it was my sister’s boyfriend at the time,” Guiot explained of how he got started in creating murals. “And he was super into it. Sports didn’t work out for me because of injuries. And I kind of just had to pick something. So I took the opportunity to work with him on a whim, and it really clicked.”
Guiot uses symbols and shapes, similar to a square grid, to map out where everything goes in the mural.
“People have been using those for a long time,” he said. “But the shapes help me to not have to count squares on my iPad. It saves a lot of time.”
His iPad is a valued tool in the process.
“This is really how I do everything,” he said. “It’s where I make the sketch on. … This is a really old postcard. I had to fix a lot of stuff on it before it was going to be up to standard.”
Guiot is creating this art piece freehand.
“It just takes practice,” he explained. “You gotta get your hand faking the line like three times before you actually do it. You just really have to learn it.”
“For this one, it’s not completely freehand. I’m using a chalk line to get all these angles perfectly right and the lines straight,” he added.
The artist plans to complete the mural at Artist Alley on Sept. 30, and individuals can actually watch Guiot place the finishing touches that day.
“I’m going to leave a few spaces blank going through the mural. And then on Artist Alley day, I’m just going to finish up those pieces so people can see exactly how I do it,” Guiot said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.