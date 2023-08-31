Historic Downtown Chanute mural painted by Gage Guiot

Chanute resident Gage Guiot spray paints the mural he is working on near the Main Street Pavilion in Downtown Chanute, by the corner of East Main and South Highland. Guiot plans to finish it Sept. 30 at Artist Alley.

 Hailey Phillips | Tribune

Under a sunny sky Thursday morning in Downtown Chanute, Chanute resident Gage Guiot, 19, used his artistic skills and sharp eye for detail to continue to spray paint a mural inspired by a postcard of Main Street in Chanute. 

“It’s just nice to have something big,” Guiot said about the mural. “All day you’re working, people are driving by, shouting out random stuff out the window. … It’s just nice to see people sticking their heads out of the window. It’s pretty rewarding.” 

Historic Downtown Chanute postcard

This postcard is the blueprint of the mural Chanute resident Gage Guiot is spray painting in Downtown Chanute.

