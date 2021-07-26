GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners approved a residential rezoning Monday evening for a four-unit complex.
They also heard from a resident who urged them to look at easing zoning restrictions to encourage development.
Commissioners approved a rezoning request from developer Bernie Neyer on a lot at 1129 S. Forest. Neyer said he wanted to get city approval before advancing on the project, but preliminary plans are for four one-bedroom rentals in the complex.
He said groundbreaking would likely be late this year, with most of the construction next spring. It would be more traditional construction, Neyer said.
The proposal passed the board of zoning appeals and planning commission, but because of protest petitions, it required a unanimous vote.
Commissioners Keven Berthot and Sam Budreau attended by telephone conference call.
Commissioner Phil Chaney said two signers of a petition against the four-plex contacted him and were concerned about traffic and the availability of parking with a multi-family complex.
During public comments, the commission heard from County Attorney Linus Thuston in a non-official capacity as a Chanute resident. He discussed his concerns about the north side of the city, north of Cherry Street, where he said clean-up efforts have left a lot of vacant lots.
Thuston said some people would like to develop the area, but zoning restrictions for residential use are hampering their ability to do so.
He said having viable structures would increase the tax base, which would ease the tax burden on other parts of the city.
The other business of the evening was to find properties at 505 S. Highland, owned by Nicolus B. Smith; 610 S. Evergreen, owned by Cathy Card; 1010 S. Evergreen, owned by Dale E and Barbara S. Bailey and Carrie S. Ellison; 107 S. Gretchen, owned by Lowell O. and Ella F. Head; and 731 S. Grant, owned by Mohamed M. Gedi, in violation of city code.
During his report, City Manager Todd Newman said the city had received its first payment of $685,000 under the American Rescue Plan for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. He also reported that the Maring Aquatic Center pool would close Aug. 8 due to the start of school and the difficulty of keeping lifeguards.
In his commissioner comments, Chaney urged the commission to look at addressing possible improvements to the intersection of 21st and Plummer Avenue, which is outside the city limits and in the Neosho County Commission jurisdiction.
