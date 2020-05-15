The Main Street Chanute Farmers Market will return to downtown Tuesday.
The market in the Main Street Pavilion at the corner of Main and Highland will be held from 5 to 6:30 pm Tuesdays through the end of September. The market will again accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program EBT cards and is also a part of the Double Up Food Buck Heartland program.
Under the Double Up, a card holder that requests $10 in market tokens will receive $10 in SNAP tokens and $10 in Double Up Food Buck tokens. SNAP can be used for fruits, vegetables, honey, baked goods, cereals, milk, cheese, eggs, seeds and plants for food, coffee beans, coffee grounds, dips, salsa, frozen food, meat, poultry and nuts. DUFB can be used for fresh fruits, vegetables and seeds or plants for food.
The tokens are in $1 denominations and no change is given. The tokens are specific and can only be used at the Main Street Chanute Farmers Market.
Customers can also purchase $5 tokens with a debit or credit card from market coordinator and Main Street Chanute Director Ruthann Boatwright. Change will be given from the $5 tokens. Boatwright will process SNAP and debit/credit cards beginning at 4:30 pm so people can have their tokens when the market opens at 5 pm.
The Farmers Market Senior Vouchers can be used with a market vendor that has attended training and is set up to accept the vouchers. The Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging said vouchers will be available after June 15 and people can call (620) 431-2980.
Boatwright said organizers had a good response from past vendors. Five expressed an interest in participating and a new vendor will sell cookies, pies and other sweets.
The market follows state guidelines for sales by weight and count and also labeling baked items. Produce vendors must grow what they sell. The market will also practice social distancing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.