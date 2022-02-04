GREG LOWER
Members of the Chanute Chamber Tourism Committee discussed proposals for a downtown mural and miniature golf course at Friday’s monthly meeting.
The discussion continued plans to apply for grant funding for a miniature golf course along the hike-bike path near the Chanute Public Library and the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum. The Chanute City Commission has approved $13,200 for design work on the course, to be paid from the Transient Guest Tax fund.
The deadline is March 11 to apply for Tourism Attraction Sub-grants for Kansas program funding.
New member Nancy Isaac, who is a city appointment to the committee, said she went through the miniature golf course on the grounds of the Nelson-Atkins Art Museum in Kansas City and later contacted a Kansas City builder who referred her to an architect who was involved in that project. Two potential contractors on the project visited Chanute in November.
The plan is for a history theme connecting to other local sites and attractions. The TASK program has a total of $1.5 million to divide among 10 grants with a minimum of $100,000 to each project. The state funding is supposed to match an equal local amount, and a rough estimate for the nine-hole miniature course would be $25,000 per hole.
Chamber Director Jane Brophy said the project might also be funded by an attraction development grant, but not by both.
A similar miniature golf course at Independence’s Riverside Park attracts roughly 10,000 visitors a year, although during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors were down to 4,000 per year.
Committee members also discussed the proposed design of a mural that would be placed on the north half of the west wall of the Chanute Regional Development Authority building downtown. The mural would be painted by artist and muralist Love Pulp and the design is based on a “Welcome to Chanute” postcard.
Plans for another mural depicting the Google Earth logo call for it to be in place on the northeast corner of 1st and Lincoln before Safari Family Fun Day on April 30.
In other business, Brophy updated the committee on events planned for Safari Family Fun Day and the Welding Rodeo, and also on plans to put brochure racks at local businesses.
In addition to Isaac, Love’s Travel Stop manager Brie Grimes attended as a new committee member.
