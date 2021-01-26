PARSONS – The University of Kansas Medical Student Assembly announced Scott Coates, MD, FACS, as the recipient of the Ad Astra Outstanding Volunteer Physician Award. Dr. Coates, of Chanute, Labette Health General Surgeon and Chief of Surgery, received the honor during the 23rd annual Grand Affair, held virtually, on Friday, Jan. 15. This is his second honor as he was the recipient of the 2018 Ad Astra Award. The award honors a preceptor who displays excellence and professionalism in the practice of medicine, while giving of their experience, knowledge and time to mentor students from the KU School of Medicine.
For many years, preceptors from throughout the state have welcomed students into their communities and practice. Each experience helps educate future physicians in a unique training environment.
“To receive this distinction is very humbling and most importantly, not possible without the collaboration between Labette Health and Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK),” said Dr. Coates. CHC/SEK serves as the regional host for third year KU medical students who are on the rural track, as well as the regional host for A.T. Still University (ATSU) third and fourth year medical students. “A special note of thanks should be given to Jennifer Forbes, Labette Health Physician Recruitment Director, and Reta Baker, VP of Clinical Education for Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, both whom worked tirelessly to ensure a rewarding student experience,” said Coates.
Dr. Coates, a KU School of Medicine graduate, resides in Chanute along with wife, Robynn, and daughters Sophia and Isabella. He provides care at Labette Health’s Chanute Clinic and Independence Healthcare Center, as well as surgical procedures at Labette Health.
Dr. Coates credits numerous educators for instilling in him the values of the award including his Labette Health surgical partner, Dr. Jerry Bouman, who was his high sch ool biology instructor, and his father, Don Coates, an instructor at Neosho County Community College for more than 30 years.
“They both modeled the attributes of selflessness and the importance of academic excellence throughout my own education.”
