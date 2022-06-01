MATT RESNICK
ERIE — With significant funding already in place for projects, Rural Water District No. 4 was recently approved for $350,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Neosho County Commission for water main upgrades.
Covering roughly a third of the county, RWD No. 4 also expands into Labette County. Representing the district at the May 10 and May 19 county commission meetings, Troy Smith and Ron Giefer made their case to commissioners.
Commissioners were informed that much of the pipe was outdated, having been placed there in the 1960s and ‘70s.
“You can only imagine what kind of leaks and water loss we have in that area,” Giefer said. “With the money for this project, plus what we’re doing for our major project — hopefully our kids and grandkids will not have to (deal with) another water increase like we’re having to do to put this new system in. It’s (about) meeting today’s demand.”
The blueprint pitched by Smith and Giefer was to add a water main that’s approximately three miles in length and four inches in diameter, replacing a number of smaller lines that are two inches in diameter. Smith referred to it as “upsizing a line” located in the western portion of the water district.
“There’s too many houses on smaller lines,” said Smith, who serves as the manager-operator for RWD No. 4. “With a bigger line, we can (get) more water to our customers in that area.”
Smith said the overall objective is to improve water flow throughout the district.
“Right now, we have lower volumes in some areas because there’s more houses on a small line,” he said.
Their initial request to commissioners was for ARPA funding in the amount of $360,000. Commission Chair Gail Klaassen compared that figure to ARPA funding recently awarded to RWD No. 2. Rural Water District No. 4 serves approximately 800 customers in Neosho County compared with RWD No. 2’s 286 water meters. RWD No. 4’s price tag was much higher at $450 per customer, approximately $30 more per meter than that of RWD No. 2.
“I think that’s a fair way of doing it if we’re going to go by customers. It’s basically about $25,000 more for your asking price,” Klaassen said. “If we went at the same rate as District No. 2, it would be $335,000.”
“Can you guys live with $335,000?” asked 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff.
They indicated they would prefer the full amount requested, but would happily accept the lesser amount. Prior to approval, there was confusion related to the precise number of meters, with County Clerk Heather Elsworth pointing out that Smith and Giefer previously reported to commissioners that RWD No. 4 had 840 meters.
“All the information I have says 800 (meters),” Klaassen said.
“Forty more meters will make a big difference,” Westhoff said.
Klaassen ultimately determined that the $360,000 figure equated to 860 meters.
“Split the difference and go 830,” Westhoff said.
The price tag calculated by Klaassen for 830 meters checked in at $347,853, for which she then made a motion.
“It’s an estimated $419.10 for 830 meters to serve,” she said.
Then there seemed to be confusion on the total amount, with the figure being changed to $350,000. The recalculated figure changed the per-meter pricing to $421.68 each. The motion passed by a 3-0 margin.
Klaassen instructed Smith and Giefer to coordinate their upcoming bids for the project with Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission representative Taylor Hogue.
Smith lauded commissioners on their decision to grant the funding request.
“They really checked it out before they made the decision,” Smith told The Tribune. “I think they did a good job.”
Future projects
Rural Water District No. 4 has secured $12.1 million in funding from outside sources for upcoming projects. Smith said the district obtained approximately $9 million through a USDA Rural Development loan, and was awarded a $3 million government grant.
A crown jewel of the overall project is a new water tower in the vicinity of Galesburg on 70th Road. Smith was unsure of the project’s timeframe, but said that 90 percent of easements must be acquired prior to putting the project out for bid. The estimated price tag of the tower is roughly $1.5 million.
“But we won’t know until we get the bids on it,” Smith said.
Smith said the broad scope of the project will prove highly beneficial for residents of the county.
“We’re getting ready to put a lot of money into Neosho County and parts of Labette County,” he said.
The district also plans to add a new water pump station located on K-47 and Jackson Road, as well as the addition of a new trunk line that will run throughout the district. Water distribution trunk lines serve as major arteries that deliver water between tanks and reservoirs to smaller water mains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.