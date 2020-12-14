Both Chanute teams fell to Garden Plain on the road Saturday.
The Blue Comets lost 59-49, and the Lady Blue Comets lost 59-40.
Kam Koester was the high scorer for the Comets with 17 points. Garrett Almond put up 11, Eric Erbe had 10, and Carter Coombs registered nine.
CHS head coach Devon Crabtree noted the number of turnovers his team committed.
“They just did a good job of trapping us,” Crabtree said. “Our guards had a few issues with turnovers. ... That was really the main issue of the game was just our turnovers. We just didn’t have as many possessions. We didn’t have as many shots as we normally do. We really didn’t have as many opportunities to score.”
Defense turned into offense for Garden Plain, as the Owls were able to get some easy baskets off of turnovers.
C-team
Chanute C-team beat Garden Plain 44-35.
Jordan Duncan scored 17, while Nathan Meisch scored 14.
Girls
Against the No. 3-ranked Class 2A girls team, Mattilyn Cranor had a team-high of 12 points, while Kori Babcock was held to 11.
Chanute head coach Dustin Fox still saw the bright side of things.
“I was encouraged by the way we competed and handled pressure,” Fox said. “We shot the ball poorly, though, and we got crushed on the boards. It wasn’t a lack of effort; we tried to rebound. Their strength and size across the lineup were huge factors that we didn’t have an answer for.”
Both Chanute teams will play Fort Scott today at home. It is Senior Night.
JV girls
The JV girls defeated Rose Hill 39-33. Preston Keating had 12 points, all of which were three-pointers. Kelsey Haviland and Kierny Follmer both had 6 points.
Chanute 7 15 11 6 — 39
Rose Hill 7 7 5 14 — 33
On Saturday, the junior varsity went to Garden Plain and lost 56-19. Preston Keating led with 8 points. Kelesy Haviland had 4 points.
Chanute 3 4 9 3 — 19
Garden Plain 14 15 18 9 — 56
The JV, 1-1, plays Fort Scott at home today.
