MATT RESNICK
With overcast skies and light rainfall, Chanute High School’s Class of 2021 commencement ceremony went off without a hitch Sunday afternoon. Held at the Chanute Community Sports Complex, 118 graduating seniors walked the stage.
Class Valedictorian Alyssa Andoyo delivered an impassioned speech to her fellow classmates.
“If I’m being honest with you, I finished writing this about an hour ago, in true Alyssa fashion,” she said with a wry smile.
“So I’d like to present to you my final product of procrastination at CHS.”
Andoyo called her fellow peers “a pretty phenomenal group.”
“While teachers would probably like to call our grade the masters of procrastination, I would much rather call this class of 2021 ‘the class of innovation,’” she said.
Andoyo fondly reflected on her prep career.
“Who would’ve thought that the memories we have created, hardships that we faced, and countless assemblies that we have had to sit through would have turned us into the people we sit here as today,” she said. “And who would’ve thought that our days spent in high school weren’t as useless as we once thought them to be.”
Kole Barkman delivered the Salutatorian speech.
“I’d like to thank my legs for always supporting me, my arms for always being by my side, and lastly, my fingers, because I can always count on them,” Barkman quipped. “Now is the time to let go and join the world we have been sheltered from. I want to wish you all luck in your future endeavors. And I want you to remember these words from Ricky Bobby, ‘If you ain’t first, you’re last.’”
Barkman also celebrated his 18th birthday on Sunday.
“Today in 1785, Ben Franklin invented the bifocals. And in 2000, Eminem released his third album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP.’ But most importantly, 18 years ago today, Chanute High School’s ‘second place’ Kole Barkman was born,” he said jokingly, referencing the fact he graduated No. 2 in his class to Andoyo.
CHS Honor Graduates
• Alyssa Andoyo, Bryan Ayala, Kori Babcock, Kole Barkman, Tibernay Beal, Lawson Collins, Mattilyn Cranor, Alexa Cruz, Brayden Dillow, Avrey Finley, Garrin Golay, Riley Goracke, Jacob Guernsey, Meredith Hicks, Jerica Hockett, Tyson Lucas, Cristian Paxtor-Oxlaj, Aaron Robertson, Sabry Trout, Brianna Waggoner, Taylor West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.