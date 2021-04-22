GREG LOWER
THAYER — The Thayer city council meeting Wednesday evening got heated quickly over a house demolition that was stopped when it was halfway done.
About two dozen people were in the audience for the meeting. Although none spoke during the public comment portion of the agenda, several voiced thoughts over the dilapidated house issue, with audience and council members sometimes talking over each other.
Demolition was halted on the house at 426 W. Labette Street, owned by Stephen and Carol Killough, over where debris would be disposed. Council members approved paying half of the bid for the work done so far, and rebidding completion.
Chanute contractor Jim Ehmke was awarded a $7,000 bid for the demolition, including taking the debris to a landfill. But Mayor Josey Leck said he learned it would be cheaper to bury the debris on site.
Although some audience members were concerned about asbestos, Leck said the KDHE allows on-site burial if the property owner approves. The demolition stopped because the project did not have the landowner’s permission to bury the debris.
The rebid will require the debris be taken to a landfill.
Council member Anna Gindlesberger said the project should have had a written contract. Leck said it was handled by a verbal agreement.
In other business, the council viewed plans for renovation of the former Bank of Commerce building into the library.
Library Director Suprena Cheshier showed the drawings. The council purchased the building in March to be a library and city offices.
Council members also discussed whether to put mowing out for bid and voted to approve sewer hook-up rates as the same as water hook-ups. They accepted a bid to trap beaver at the city lakes, and approved two appointees to the museum board.
Gindlesberger said she was contacted by someone interested in researching funding for affordable housing, and council members said they would be interested.
