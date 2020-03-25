The Chanute Water Department continues to do routine hourly tests on drinking water despite a city employee in quarantine.
City Manager Jeff Cantrell did not specify that the employee was from the water department, but said the employee having been quarantined would have no impact on drinking water or other utility operations.
The employee told city officials on Tuesday that he had been in contact with a family member who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). While the employee did not have any symptoms, he went into quarantine under Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Cantrell added that the matter had been reviewed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and no modification of water treatment is required.
