ERIC SPRUILL
As a result of having to close the campus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Neosho County Community College President Brian Inbody announced that students who paid for face-to-face classes will receive a partial per-credit-hour refund. At Monday evening’s Board of Trustees meeting, he further explained that students who had successfully checked out of the dorms will also receive a payment.
Inbody said most students who have paid for room and board along with a meal plan should receive a refund of around $1,500. Only students who checked out of the dorms the first week after the college’s extended spring break are entitled to these funds.
While only seven students remain on campus, there are an additional 13 students who have not successfully checked out or picked up their belongings.
The total cost of the refunds for NCCC is in excess of $200,000.
Trustees approved the school’s use of funds they will receive from the CARES Act Stimulus Grant, which will help pay for both the class and dorm refund plans.
Students who paid for classes in the spring semester will receive up to $18 a credit hour, while those who paid for summer classes will receive up to $20 per credit hour. The board has yet to determine how much they will pay students for the upcoming fall semester.
Those funds are expected to be released later this week.
A total of $403,000 will be offered to the students, which equates to half of the money the school received from the grant.
In approximately three to four months, NCCC will receive an additional $403,000, which will be used by to help pay for costs associated with the college’s response to the pandemic.
Inbody said the college will reach a decision later this week about how they will conduct classes over the summer.
“Currently, we are considering going to a combination of traditional asynchronous online classes and converting the currently scheduled face-to-face classes to synchronous remote instruction classes where the instructor would keep the normal schedule of the class and conduct the class by live teleconference,” Inbody said. “So if a face-to-face class was scheduled to meet every day at 9 am for one hour on campus, the instructor would conduct a live class, including lectures, class presentations, student interaction, etc., on the same schedule on Zoom.”
Inbody said this would give students who do not prefer traditional online classes the opportunity to take the class in a way that approximates the face-to-face experience.
Inbody went on to say it is way too early to predict what restrictions would be in place during the fall semester, and the school is still looking at staying closed and reopening in the fall.
“Everything is still on the table at this point,” he said.
At the conclusion of Monday’s meeting (conducted through Zoom), the board honored Tracy Rhine, Director of Allied Health, as this month’s winner of the Ben Smith Service Award.
“Tracy has been a fantastic resource for me in every semester, but this one has been especially stressful for all. She is calm, thoughtful and reliable. She responds quickly to questions as they come up and I am glad to have had the opportunity to work with her,” Inbody said.
Rhine took on the responsibility of gathering and donating all of NCCC’s Personal Protective Equipment to area healthcare providers.
