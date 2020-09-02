GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Republicans chose a former county commissioner as the candidate to replace Chris Ellis, who was slated to run in November before he was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident. The nomination sets up a rematch for the 2nd District Commission race.
Party members elected Nicholas Galemore as candidate for the general election to run against incumbent David Orr for the same seat Galemore once held.
County Republican Chairman Don Alexander said that before the 20-minute meeting, state party officials clarified that newly-elected precinct officers could vote to select a replacement for Ellis, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary. The 2nd District has nine precincts with seven officers present Wednesday evening, plus one proxy. Galemore was the only nomination and received all eight votes by ballot.
The nine precinct officers Wednesday took the seats of four previous positions. Alexander said they are seated as soon as they are elected, instead of waiting for the local party reorganization. The party will reorganize later.
Alexander said he is not sure if Gov. Laura Kelly will need to confirm the appointment the way she would have to if replacing a seated county commissioner.
“This is such an odd situation,” he said, adding that he will forward documents to the Kansas Secretary of State who will send them to the governor if needed.
Galemore served as commissioner for eight years after serving on the USD 413 Board of Education. He chose not to run again in 2016, when Jennifer Orr won the commission seat running as an independent. She later switched to the Democratic Party and was replaced by David Orr when she resigned.
Galemore said he felt honored to be nominated and he had supported Ellis.
Spectators included all three county commissioners, including Galemore’s Democratic opponent David Orr. Orr said they chose the right candidate and Galemore is experienced. Orr said it will be a fun race.
