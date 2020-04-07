Eric Spruill
Despite classes transitioning to an online learning environment for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, the USD 413 Board of Education met on Monday night and discussed its five-year Capital Outlay plan.
The district has several projects on its slate, including a new kitchen at Royster Middle School.
“We are going to remodel the kitchen and take care of some other things that are critical to the infrastructure, which includes drains that are failing, and we want to provide additional safety for our kids,” Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said. “We will be spending $50,000 each of the next two years for security upgrades at the schools.”
The track at the Chanute Community Sports Complex is also on tap to be resurfaced. It was last resurfaced 12 years ago.
“It’s nice to be in a position where we can maintain and improve our current facilities and offer a first-class learning environment,” Board President Jeff Caldwell said.
Projects should be able to be completed more quickly since contractors will have more access to the schools during their closure.
Board members approved Resolution 19/20-08, which is a requirement by Governor Laura Kelly. The resolution ensures that each school employee will continue to receive their wages through the time schools are closed because of the governor’s order.
“We are not intending to cut anyone’s wages,” Adams said, “and this resolution shows that.”
Members also approved resolution 19/20-09, which will suspend certain graduation requirements.
“What we are asking is for the requirement of 25 credits be waived,” Assistant Superintendent Tracy Maring said.
“There are going to be seniors … in a situation where they may not be able to complete one to two credit hours. Some classes are not feasible to finish in an online setting.”
Members approved the resolution by a 6-0 vote.
The district’s continuous learning plan was also approved and has to be submitted to the state today.
Maring said other districts have had their plans returned because they did not explain them enough, but doesn’t think that will be a problem for USD 413.
Members also approved an application to waive 2019-20 attendance requirements in order to receive exemption from KSA 72-3115, which requires 1,116 attendance hours for all students and 1,086 hours for seniors.
In new business, the board will review a proposal for high school girls wrestling to be a sport on its own at the next board meeting. The proposal will likely pass based on information provided by Athletic Director Zack Murry.
“Girls have always been able to wrestle, but they have never had their own team,” Murry said. “Last October, I was approached by a group of students and I asked them to gauge the interest in a program. They had over 150 percent of a starting lineup. At first they provided 20 students who wanted to wrestle, but we actually started the season with 32, and we ended the season with around 20 wrestlers.”
Costs to fund the team were minimal. The school purchased $1,000 in head gear and $5,500 in uniforms.
The district currently pays five wrestling coaches, with head coaches receiving $4,960 and assistants making $3,000. Murry suggested bumping one of the current coaches up to head girls wrestling coach.
“All I have seen are overwhelming positives,” Murry said. “You have girls who have never played a winter sport, some who have never participated in any sport, and you are giving them something to do and work for. I noticed huge changes in behavior for some of these girls because for the first time they are invested in something and they have accountability.”
When asked about possibly starting up a program at the middle school, Murry said that is a discussion they need to have with coaches and the youth programs, but he sees no reason not to add it there as well.
Murry said with the success that this year’s boys wrestling team had, interest is only going to grow.
