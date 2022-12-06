A Petrolia man will face first degree murder charges in the shooting of a Chanute man in Allen County Saturday.
Casey McDonald Dye 43, appeared before Judge Tod Davis Monday in connection with the shooting death of Ryan Holcomb, 45, on Saturday. Formal charges were filed Tuesday. Dye will next appear Dec. 21 for a status hearing.
Dye is charged with one count of intentional and premeditated murder, as well as misdemeanor charges of theft of Holcomb’s cell phone and criminal damage to it.
Judge Davis appointed Chase Vaughn of Iola and David Clark of Chanute as Dye’s attorneys.
Dye is accused of shooting Holcomb at a rural Petrolia property Saturday morning. Holcomb’s body was found early Saturday evening inside a vehicle in building at an auto glass business east of Chanute. Dye had gone to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office to give a statement about the crime, leading law enforcement to Holcomb.
