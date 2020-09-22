ERIC SPRUILL
The Neosho County Health Department reported 17 current positive cases for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, with 86 people in quarantine.
This is a decrease from 20 reported cases on Thursday. However, the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department reported the first death from the virus in Allen County.
Neosho County Health Department Director Teresa Starr said she hopes the death in Allen County reiterates the fact that COVID-19 can be deadly in certain people.
“All viruses can be deadly for some people. It’s always sad to hear that people are struggling with a virus, but when you hear they actually died from it, it’s tough news to take,” Starr said. “We are certainly praying for our neighbors in Allen County during their time. I also pray that we can get this virus under control in a very short amount of time with flu season rapidly approaching.”
Starr said the health department would begin giving out flu shots on Oct. 1.
“We are hoping to put together a drive-through where people can get their flu shots, but we haven’t got all the details ironed out at this time,” she said. “We strongly encourage everyone to come out and get their flu shot this season. This is going to be a critical time that we need to take very seriously. Flu season is also a deadly time of year and we need everyone to take all precautions necessary to stop the spread of both viruses.”
Chanute USD 413 reported three positive cases at Chanute High School last week, the last of which resulted in 17 students being quarantined. A case was also reported at Royster Middle School, as well as Chanute Elementary School.
Neosho County Community College announced last week that it had two positive cases on the Chanute campus, with an additional 45 students in quarantine.
