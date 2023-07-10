ERIE — The Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion will be held in Erie this week. This event is 150 years old. This reunion was originally started in 1878 after the Civil War as a celebration for soldiers and their families. The first reunion was a success with an estimated crowd of 3,500, who feasted on huge kettles of beans, and other foods, which started the tradition of Friday night beans cooked out in black iron kettles. These beans are still offered to anyone who attends the reunion and are prepared and furnished by the George Hendricks American Legion post. They are served on “Bean Night” at 6 p.m. Friday on the courthouse lawn.
This year’s reunion will include the 42nd annual American Legion IPRA World Champion Rodeo on Tuesday and Wednesday, kids night at the city park with turtle, sack and bike races as well as a night swim at the pool Thursday and Bean Night on Friday. Fireworks and a free concert are planned for Saturday. Also on Saturday, the following activities are planned: an automotive swap meet; breakfast at the Federated Church; arts and craft show; inflatables sponsored by Pete's; a BBQ contest; a car and truck show; antique engine show at the park; a downtown cornhole tournament; and the big parade. The parade will feature a flyover and Bikers from American Legions of Kansas. There is an all school reunion that evening and finally a youth rodeo at the rodeo grounds.
