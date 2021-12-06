MATT RESNICK
Class of 2018 Chanute High School graduate Emily Larkin is readying for the next step in her military career. A member of Kansas Army National Guard’s 35th military police company, Specialist Larkin will soon be deploying to Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp in Cuba.
Larkin entered the National Guard shortly after high school graduation, and completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., in early 2019.
Since that time, she has been stationed in Topeka.
“I’m excited and ready to go over there and experience new things,” Larkin said. “But not being able to be with my family is going to be a huge struggle.”
Larkin said her military training combines classroom work and hands-on training.
“We’re training for riots and literally just about anything,” she said, noting that she’s done significant training with full riot gear. “With the shield and baton, it can feel heavy. Carrying that around for more than an hour is definitely hard to do.”
Larkin said she has enjoyed her time in the military, and is considering making a career of it.
“It just depends on what life brings after deployment,” she said, noting the Army offers good benefits in the realm of college tuition. “If I stay I would definitely want to go to school to become a sergeant and kind of go up in the ranks.”
Larkin said she was not even considering the military until late in her school career. She had originally planned to pursue a nursing degree.
“One day we had a career fair and this recruiter talked to me,” she said, noting that her mother Sara fully supported her decision.
“I was like, ‘That sounds really good.’ I’ve definitely met a lot of new people and made some lifetime friends.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.