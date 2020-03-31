ERIC SPRUILL
Following the statements USD 413 released to its staff over the weekend, Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said the main concern right now is focusing on the students’ needs during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“While teaching and learning are obviously our normal focus, we realize that some of the more basic needs for our students and families take precedence in times like this,” Adams said.
During the extended Spring Break, the district’s Food Service department distributed dozens of lunches and breakfasts at bus stops, showing that the need for assistance is greater now than ever.
Adams noted that faculty and staff will continue to work, but that one of the biggest problems students and staff will face during this time of remote learning will be the lack of face-to-face interaction.
“While it is somewhat buried in the executive order, education is still considered an essential function,” he said. “To that end, we are not aware of any immediate impacts that this will have upon our teaching staff given the options for working remotely that were previously put into effect.
“With regard to students, I believe the biggest impact will be upon their social-emotional needs. While I don’t believe the stay-at-home order will restrict their ability to gain access to our content, the limit of interaction with both peers and adults for an extended period of time can have adverse effects on their development in this regard. We have this same concern with our employee base as well.”
Adams said that for now at least, the stay-at-home order has not caused any insurmountable obstacles for the district.
“We continue to reinforce our emphasis on encouraging folks to work remotely whenever possible, working with those that have medically-fragile conditions for alternative assignments, and continuing to maintain the expectations for personal safety throughout each job function,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.