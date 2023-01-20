MATT RESNICK
A new opportunity for Chanute High School students is on the horizon.
During a report at the Jan. 9 Board of Education meeting, CHS Principal Zack Murry said that the district is moving quickly to install a vertical hydroponic container farm on the CHS campus. Soon to be delivered, it’s essentially a shipping container that’s repurposed into a farm.
The 320-square-foot container holds 256 grow towers, with the objective of producing hyper-local organic produce such as lettuce, arugula and herbs – anything that is green and leafy. Hydroponics is the growing of plants with the use of nutrient-enriched water as opposed to soil. Benefits of the practice include greater space allocation and enhanced water preservation, while it’s also a less labor-intensive growing practice.
While Pittsburg High School has been utilized as the blueprint for the initiative, CHS represents the first to be selected after the proof of concept model at Pittsburg.
Non-profit Community Green Farms in Pittsburg is overseeing the selection process, and plans to announce an additional eight schools throughout the state to join “phase one” of its plan, which is centered on the SEK region. The aim is to eventually extend to all 105 Kansas counties.
Working in concert with Community Green Farms, Pittsburg-based Leafy Green Farms will assist the district with its operation of the farm. Once launched, CHS agriculture instructor and FFA advisor Caitlyn LaHaye and her horticulture students will take a lead role with the program.
“Faculty on (the CHS) campus are hopeful that the farm will pique the interests of all students, regardless of their field of study,” said Leafy Green Farms Communications Director Leslie Montee in a press release.
Murry said he expects the shipping container to be delivered to CHS in a matter of weeks. Once in place, students will begin learning about lettuce production and the concept of vertical farming.
“Not only will this farm teach students an entirely new set of skills that could impact the trajectory of their chosen professions, but they are going to develop an interest in growing their own food, which will affect their health and the lives of their families for generations,” said Matt O’Malley, executive director of Community Green Farms in the press release.
Opportunities abound
Murry told The Tribune that he believes the program will afford CHS students an opportunity that’s unique to the region.
“We can pull in (students) from many different classes and ultimately start producing our own lettuce with our food service,” he said.
At the January BOE meeting, Murry and Career and Technical Education coordinator Sherri Bagshaw provided board members and administrators with insight into the program, including a tour of the school’s agriculture shop. The hydroponic container will be placed just to the south of the shop, located behind the school.
“Things are in motion and we have a place set up for it. It could be arriving any time,” Murry said, adding that the dimensions of the container will likely be 35 to 40 feet in length with a width of 8 feet. “Just the process of it arriving to getting it off the ground — I think will be amazing.”
Grown in vertical rows, Murry said the lettuce will be organic and pesticide-free.
“It’s in a controlled state in the shipping container,” he said.
Once fully ramped up, the goal is produce several hundred heads of lettuce a day, with the program extending its reach beyond horticulture students.
“I think our accounting, business and Family and Consumer Science classes can all get involved. There are a lot of opportunities for our kids,” Murry said, noting that tracking and documentation will be other components of the program.
Murry added that he and assistant CHS Principal Tyler Applegate were on a site-visit at Pittsburg High School last year when they were shown the proof of concept farm.
“It kind of happened by chance, and then we started asking questions and getting in contact with people who could help us,” Murry said.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester also played an integral role.
Murry said he couldn’t be more excited for the program.
“It’s an opportunity that will give kids some real-world experience,” he said.
The Farm to School initiative is primarily designed to move the nutrition needle by raising awareness of where food is derived and what is in it.
“All Kansans deserve access to fresh, nutritious, affordable foods,” said O’Malley.
O’Malley added that the implications of the program include improved health and food habits of students and entire school systems.
“What’s exciting for me is that so many skills are going to be learned through this initiative,” he said. “Students are going to have an opportunity to manage these farms themselves.”
The program also seeks to draw attention that food consumed by local residents is typically not grown in the general vicinity. Community Green Farms’ mission statement notes that it looks to improve the health of communities that are impacted by inadequate nutrition through hands-on education and innovative agriculture production.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said he anticipates the arrival of the container by spring break or sooner, and that students will immediately be involved with the program. Adams added that he believes the program will be advantageous for all involved.
“We’ve had supply chain issues that were directly impacting meals for students. With regard to the lack of fresh lettuce and fresh produce that certainly had an impact on the district,” Adams said.
Adams lauded district administrators for identifying a problem and parlaying that into positive change.
“They identified an issue that impacted students, impacted the quality of our food,” he said. “I’m really encouraged by that.”
Adams agreed with Murry that opportunities will abound as a result of the program.
“Classes such as marketing, accounting and design for pay can all have a piece of this,” he said. “In addition to meeting the basic need of food, we can look at this from a broader perspective of how does this help with our education programs?”
Adams noted that he is also excited for the opportunity that this program presents to staff members.
“It’s a good way to engage a real-world problem with their teaching,” he said.
Leafy Green Farms
The program follows Leafy Green Farms’ recent Regional Agribusiness award from Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Gov. David Toland, who also serves as secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce.
Montee noted that Community Green Farms is still seeking community partners throughout Southeast Kansas to assist in the funding of the Farm to School initiative.
“Our hope is that other businesses in the Kansas community see the value in this program and are ready to be a part of this beneficial change.”
