MATT RESNICK

matt@chanute.com

Chanute Elementary School is currently at twice the number of cases necessary to be categorized by the state as an active COVID-19 cluster. Chanute High School and Royster Middle School also exceed that threshold.The 13 active cases at CES push the district’s total to 29, its single highest tally for the current school year. The previous high was 28 in late August. Among the active CES cases, 12 of the 13 are students.

CHS checks in at 10 cases, with nine of the 10 being students. Royster has registered a half-dozen active cases, with five of those being students. A total of 112 students and staff within the district are under quarantine protocol. 

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reported that a sixth child had died in relation to COVID-19, noting that it was from the 0-9 year-old age group. KDHE also reported 54 active K-12 COVID-19 clusters, up from 45 last week. The K-12 clusters account for nearly 700 active cases.

A total of 19 schools made KDHE’s exposure-location list this week, up from seven the week prior. Those are defined as places with five or more cases in the past 14 days. While none of the USD 413 schools were listed, Labette County High School made the list with nine active cases.

 

District officials held their weekly Gating Committee meeting Wednesday, with the findings set to be released today. USD 413 has been following its Yellow protocol for the past several weeks.

Yellow denotes that the positivity plus exposure rate is between 2 and 4.99 percent of the student population, now updated to 1,755 to reflect the Sept. 20 headcount reported to the state. It requires mandatory masking only when social distancing is not possible. The Yellow protocol also requires visitors and spectators on district premises to mask up. 

For the current school year, the district has recorded 145 cases and 807 exposures.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments