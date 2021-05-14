MATT RESNICK
Active COVID-19 cases on both of the Neosho County Community College campuses have sharply declined over the past two months, as outlined by President Dr. Brian Inbody at NCCC’s Board of Trustees regular monthly meeting Thursday evening.
During the fall semester, NCCC reported a combined 114 COVID-19 positive cases between its two campuses in Chanute and Ottawa, with an additional 368 self-isolations. The number dwindled to 47 combined cases for the spring semester, and 132 isolations. The past two months, however, have been particularly good for NCCC.
“From spring break onward, we have had zero active cases on either campus, and only a small amount of people in self-isolation,” Inbody informed the board. “Most of the self-isolation cases stem from a KDHE guideline about traveling to large events out of state. (That) impacted one of our sports (teams) going to nationals.”
Enrollment down
NCCC’s two campuses will conclude the year with their largest enrollment drop in two decades, according to Inbody.
“The 2020-2021 enrollment looks as though it will end the year down about 11.5 percent (from) this point last year,” Inbody noted. “While this is the largest drop in enrollment in about 20 years, it is not uncommon. The average drop for community colleges this year is 12 percent.”
Inbody did deliver a bit of good news to the board.
“Summer and fall enrollment are looking up,” he said. “Currently, we are up 11.6 percent (from) this point last year for summer and fall combined. While it is too soon to tell if such (an increase) will hold, it is nice to see such numbers. Summer (session) begins on June 1, so we are getting closer to opening day.”
Education Master Plan
The Education Master Plan is updated by the school every three years. It contains educational directives for the foreseeable future — as well as the enrollment master plan, completion and retention goals, assessment plan, and a wide variety of educational statistics. The plan was previously approved by the Student Learning Division and the Executive Committee, and reviewed by the college faculty. The sprawling 90-page document was also approved by the trustees on Thursday.
Additionally, the school’s Strategic Technology Plan was approved. The plan serves as a living document to provide guidance for achieving the institution’s mission. The plan outlines technology goals, initiatives and strategies that support the objectives and goals outlined in other institutional master planning documents.
Ben Smith Service Award
NCCC Head Athletic Trainer Yuya Nakamura was tabbed as the school’s monthly Ben Smith Service Award recipient.
“He goes above and beyond to ensure each athlete is treated in the (training) room,” said the nominator of the award. “When you think about it, we are a school full of athletes, and Yuya ensures each athlete can compete or train to the best of their ability.”
“With nearly all sports in season this spring semester, Yuya went above and beyond keeping our athletes healthy and playing through the most difficult semester in NCCC’s history,” Inbody said in his President’s report, noting that Nakamura will receive $500 and a trophy.
2021-22 Projects
Inbody told the board about progress related to major campus projects, discussing the plaza and Panther Village.
“We originally hoped to have the plaza completed over the summer,” he said. “However, rising construction costs have more than doubled the expected budget. I am (asking) that we delay that project for the time being, until those prices come down. When that occurs, I will bring back that project.”
Inbody then provided information regarding Panther Village.
“Josh Walker of Lloyd Builders will be bringing me a formal proposal with various options as to the building of the first houses of Panther Village,” Inbody said. “There is some question as to the number of houses that will fit on our lots, so Josh may be redesigning the houses to better fit the lot. As a result of the redesign, I don’t have final prices or a timeline yet from him, but I will present that at a future meeting or retreat.”
Surplus auction
The college held a surplus auction April 27. Inbody reported that NCCC netted $5,100, with that money going to the General Fund.
In personnel matters, the board approved the hire of:
Josh Merrill, Interim Director of Communication/Sports Information; Jon Seibert, Computer Science Instructor; Randy “Tony” Jacobson, Administrative Assistant to the Vice President for Student Learning, June 7; Jared Persinger, part-time Bookstore Assistant at the Ottawa campus; George Staten, Developmental English Instructor; Elliot Chadderton, Head Men’s and Women’s Soccer Coach; Jill Gillett, part-time Paralegal Program Developer; and Naomi Rude, Administrative Assistant to the President. Rude will also be named the Clerk of the Board, effective June 21.
Closed executive sessions were held for the purposes of negotiations and further personnel matters. The board directed that written notice be given to Shenoa Prouty of the Board’s intent to terminate her employment contract. Prouty had occupied the position of Grant Director at the Ottawa campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.