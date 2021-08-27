MATT RESNICK
A local doctor is stepping down from a prominent role within the medical community. Dr. Brian Kueser of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center will soon be departing from his role as Neosho County Health Department Medical Director.
Kueser cited a lack of input with major local entities on the implementation of COVID-19 masking protocols, as well as philosophical differences with NCHD Administrator Teresa Starr.
“I made the decision because I wasn’t really being consulted much on public health decisions being made,” Kueser told The Tribune. “And I did not want my name being associated with some of those decisions being made and some of the information being given without my input.”
Kueser added that his input, when provided, was often completely ignored.
“Directly by the health department,” he said. “And, technically, the county commissioners or the board of health. I offered my opinion several times and they disregarded it.”
One such divisive issue referred to by Kueser is USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams’ unilateral decision to reverse a district-wide mandatory masking policy to one that is mask-optional. Adams’ administration sought feedback from the health department, but according to Adams, Starr was their primary resource for discussions.
“I’m not going to be the one whose name is on that,” he said, of the mask-optional measure. “That was one of the health decisions that I particularly disagreed with.”
Kueser said he was never made aware that the district was seeking input on its masking policy, and only found out shortly before Starr was slated to meet with Adams.
“I actually got a call from someone else telling me that decision was being made,” he said. “I called Teresa and asked her if (masks-optional) was the way she was going, and she did say that. I told her flat-out that I disagreed with that and she should not do that – at least not endorse that.”
He said he told Starr that such a decision was going directly against Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas State Department of Education, and the Centers for Disease Control’s recommended K-12 COVID-19 guidelines.
“Which is a lot of the reason I’m stepping down — because she went ahead and did that,” he said. “Directly against the advice of the people she’s supposed to be getting medical decision-making advice from.”
Starr’s advice on behalf of the health department potentially included multiple options, according to Kueser. Adams, however, previously told The Tribune that masks-optional was the recommendation they received following talks with Starr.
“It’s up to the school to make that decision, but it should not be endorsed by the health department,” Kueser said. “There were things in their policy that directly contradicted the KDHE and CDC’s recommendations.”
Kueser, however, indicated the masks-optional policy seemed to be endorsed by the health department.
“I respect the school district’s ability to make that decision,” he said. “But don’t say that’s the health department’s decision. And if it is the health department’s decision, as the medical director, I would think I would be the one who would have coordinated that decision, because I’m supposed to give direction on medical decisions.”
He noted that Adams “never reached out” to him for input.
“I’ve not talked to Kellen at all,” Kueser said. “But it seems to me like he’s been very much ‘masks are going to remain optional no matter what.’”
Despite NMRMC hospital CEO Dennis Franks occupying a recently-vacated seat on the school board, he was able to wield little influence on the outcome, as Adams reserved the right to make the final decision at the administrative level. His masks-optional announcement occurred a few days prior to the start of the fall semester, during the BOE’s regular monthly meeting.
“I think Kellen came to the meeting with ‘this is what we’re going to do,’ and not invoking the school board to make the decision,” Kueser said.
Kueser added that health department nurse practitioner Matt Bogle was also not involved in the decision-making process on the 413’s mask-optional policy. Bogle is employed by Labette Health’s urgent care clinic.
“He was not involved in the decision-making either, and was actually quite upset about it, too,” Kueser said, noting that Bogle had zero warning that those high-level decisions were even taking place. He did add that the health department’s incident command team, composed of infection control nurses Kristy Bunker and Rebecca Manahan, were invited to the meeting with Starr and Adams, but that the decision was made by the time they had arrived.
Kueser also said that all of the peers that he knows within the local medical community agreed with his position on the mask mandate.
“I think their decision puts the public at significant risk for the spread of COVID,” he said. “It’s just going to expedite the spread of coronavirus through the community.”
He did, however, applaud the district for the decision to implement a modified quarantine, allowing close-contact exposure individuals to remain at school under a more stringent protocol, including mandatory masking and testing on every third day of the 10-day quarantine period. He also lauded area districts that aligned with federal guidelines and have made masks mandatory on school transportation.
Kueser said he also advised the county commission on multiple occasions earlier in the year that they should implement an indoor mask mandate.
“They even (invited) me to a meeting, and basically disregarded what was advised at the time,” he said, as the US was in the midst of a third wave of COVID-19.
Kueser was also invited by the Erie-Galesburg USD 101 Board of Education to provide input at Monday’s special board meeting. He advised the board to implement a temporary masking measure, but they voted it down. Starr was also present, but declined to endorse any measure.
While Kueser said “most kids will do just fine” if infected with COVID-19, a small percentage will not share the same fate.
“We value our kids’ lives more than anything,” he said, adding that he was “appalled” by board member Codie Bartholomew’s statement during the special meeting, in which she seemingly downplayed the heightened risk that the coronavirus’ delta variant poses on school-aged children.
“Saying only 400 kids have died of COVID-19, and that this isn’t worth all the trouble for only 400 kids’ lives,” he recounted. “That a school board would actually take that position — that 400 kids’ lives were not important enough to require a mask for a few more months.”
It’s still unclear as to how much longer Kueser will remain with the health department. He said he’s notified the county commission, as well as Starr, that his departure is imminent. He’s held that role for close to five years.
He reiterated that his decision boiled down to the health department’s “disregard of the medical community’s recommendations on public health measures” in the midst of the global health pandemic.
“The one thing I seemed to be doing more of than anything as health department medical director was answering questions on why things are being done the way they are,” he said. “And I had no input on those decisions, so that’s just a difficult position to be in.”
Kueser also said he’s “very sympathetic to arguments against masks.”
“I don’t think they need to be long-term,” he said, but also mentioned that “there’s plenty of data to show that masks are very effective.”
Kueser said he wants to share some hope.
“The physicians and hospital staff are more than willing to advise on current recommendations and policy anytime someone wants us to,” he said.
Franks opposes mask-optional mandate
Dennis Franks, the highest-ranking employee at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, told The Tribune on Friday that he believes the district should be adhering to KDHE and CDC COVID-19 protocols. Both entities highly recommend indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools — regardless of vaccination status.
“Personally, I believe we should follow CDC and KDHE recommendations for universal masking,” he said. “It is a proven strategy to contain and slow the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.”
Franks confirmed that the district administration approached NMRMC for advice on their masking mandate prior to Adams’ mask-optional decision, and that NMRMC informed the district that they “supported KDHE’s recommendations for school districts.”
Franks noted that a multi-pronged approach needs to be employed in order to combat the delta variant, which includes the implementation of a mandatory mask mandate.
“Experts agree the delta variant is highly contagious,” he said. “Because many school children under the age of 12 are not eligible for a vaccine at this time, it is important to implement layered prevention strategies. These include mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing, staying home when sick and, if eligible, considering vaccination.”
After being sworn in to fill a vacant board seat in July, Franks indicated one issue he would potentially be vocal about is COVID-19 as it relates to K-12 students and staff.
“The board needs to revisit COVID-related issues regularly,” he said. “It is the best way to keep everyone safe. As a hospital CEO, my job is to help educate the community and take care of people who may need health care.”
