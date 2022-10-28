• Westhoff up for re-election Nov. 8
MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Apparent animosity between Neosho County Commissioner Paul Westhoff and Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown came to a head with the commissioner’s bid to terminate Brown at Tuesday’s commission meeting. The motion fizzled due to lack of a second.
“There was absolutely no reason for it. It was unjustified,” Brown told The Tribune. “Paul Westhoff has had it out for me for years.”
Brown said Westhoff’s actions toward him have risen to the level of harassment, and that he needs to be reined in by fellow commissioners Gail Klaassen and Nic Galemore.
“He has harassed me, and I can back this up. I can prove it,” Brown said. “It’s time that it’s stopped. It’s nothing short of harassment.”
Westhoff has a differing perspective.
“Mike Brown has been out to get me, too,” he said. “He’s been going around for several years talking crap on me.”
Westhoff said he has felt hostility from Brown.
“He says I have a grudge against him — he’s got one against me, too. It goes both ways,” Westhoff said. “As commissioner, I am one of his bosses, and he has no respect for me at all.”
Westhoff said he believes that Brown is not adequately performing his job duties. “He’s getting paid a heck of a lot of money to do his job and he’s not doing it correctly,” he said.
Westhoff has been commissioner during the entirety of Brown’s tenure as Road and Bridge director. Westhoff also oversees the district that accounts for the majority of county roads.
“I actually helped get him hired. The first six months went pretty good,” Westhoff said. “Then after he was off probation, it went downhill ever since.”
A former longtime employee of the department, Westhoff considers Road and Bridge to be his primary area of expertise. He added that roads in the St. Paul area in his district are in bad shape and littered with road chips.
“I’ve never seen the Road and Bridge department this bad since I’ve been around,” Westhoff said, “with things getting done as far as the roads and mowing.”
He added that Brown has sought to have Road and Bridge employees terminated over “small things.”
“Things that I thought could be worked out,” Westhoff said. “And I think I voted against them every time.”
Westhoff believes that Brown reigns over the department with an air of invincibility.
“I think he thinks he can’t be touched,” Westhoff said. “And apparently he can’t, because I can’t get another commissioner to see what’s going on. There’s a lot going on that people don’t know.”
Westhoff further described Brown as being undiplomatic in his role as department head.
“He has a very bad temper,” Westhoff said. “Several of the Road and Bridge guys have talked to me over the years, and they’re scared of him. I’ve had employees tell me that he’s went off on them. They won’t speak out because they’re afraid of getting fired. He has told them not to talk to commissioners, which I think is wrong.”
Origins of the rift
The origin of Westhoff’s grudge pertains to the firing of one of his friends, a former Road and Bridge employee, according to Brown. While commissioners cast the decisive vote on personnel matters, Brown said that he made the recommendation to commissioners.
The move, Brown said, was part of a departmental housecleaning when he took over nearly seven years ago.
“When I took the job, this (department) was kind of a mess, and part of it was that we had to let some people go,” Brown said. “One of the guys that I had to let go at one point was one of Paul Westhoff’s friends. A drinking buddy.”
Westhoff focuses the bulk of his questions during meetings on the Road and Bridge department, almost to an unhealthy degree, Brown feels.
“(Westhoff) was terminated before I got here from the Road and Bridge department for failing aq random ‘breathalyzer’ test for alcohol,” Brown said, noting that it was common knowledge around the department.
Brown added that the random testing still takes place.
“About once a month, I get two names in a sealed envelope. Whoever’s names are on it, they have to go to the health department for a drug and alcohol test,” he said. “That happened to him years ago and he was terminated.”
Smear campaign?
Brown also believes that Westhoff has disparaged him during executive sessions on many occasions, regardless of whether Brown was present or not.
“It’s my privilege to call an executive meeting about him, or anybody in Road and Bridge,” Westhoff said. “I think he’s just worried that he can’t go in there and see what I know is going on. I know what’s going on with Road and Bridge, and he doesn’t like that.”
Brown is nonplussed by Westhoff’s executive session actions.
“He has said multiple times in executive sessions that if it was up to him, he would ‘fire my ass,’” Brown recounted. “When I asked him why he would want to fire me, he never had an answer.”
Westhoff has had a tendency to call executive sessions related to Road and Bridge, but he will either not extend an invite to Brown or invite him in after much discussion has already taken place. Such moves by Westhoff have put Brown on the defensive.
“Who does that?” Brown asked. “Why would you have an executive session regarding an employee and not have them in there to get their side of the story?”
Brown said Westhoff’s motives for doing so are unethical.
“It shouldn’t even be legal,” he said. “He doesn’t want me in there because he can say things that are not true and nobody else is going to know the difference. He has done this repeatedly, and I’m not there to shoot it down.”
Westhoff called a surprise special meeting late in the day on June 13. Upon convening the session, Westhoff immediately made a motion to go into executive session to discuss personnel matters related to Road and Bridge. Multiple individuals not in the Road and Bridge department were included, but not Brown.
“And Mike? If this is about Road and Bridge,” asked Klaassen, who presides as Commission Chair.
“Let’s have this one without him,” Westhoff replied.
“Can we have the option to bring him in if we want to at any time?” Klaassen asked, while turning and looking directly at Westhoff.
“We will,” Westhoff said.
Brown was excluded from the first executive session, totaling 20 minutes. While waiting, Brown told The Tribune that he feared Westhoff was attempting to fire him.
After six executive sessions that clocked a total of two hours, the only action taken was to allow a Road and Bridge employee to return to work. Westhoff and Brown were at odds over that decision, which entailed a damaged stop sign located just off a major highway, according to Brown.
The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office told the Tribune at the time that a deputy checked into the matter, but there was no evidence to link anyone to the damage.
Fallout from the drama-filled special meeting included accusations and heated exchanges between commissioners and members of other departments. It then spilled over into meetings that followed, including a special meeting one week later called by Klaassen.
“I absolutely feel he’s abusing his powers as county commissioner,” Brown said. “With Paul, it doesn’t have anything to do with whether you’re doing your job or not. It’s about whether he likes you or not.”
Latest incident
After the dust had settled from Westhoff’s failed motion to have Brown terminated, Brown revealed to commissioners that Westhoff had recently attempted to use a county employee for political gain. The allegation was that Westhoff distributed re-election cards to the county landfill operator, with instructions to pass them out to customers at the dump.
Westhoff countered that he requested that the individual pass them out on his own time to friends.
While Brown never witnessed Westhoff at the landfill, he said that he discovered the election cards on the employee’s desk.
“I said ‘What is this about?’” Brown said about discovering the cards. “He kind of sheepishly said ‘Paul Westhoff gave these to me and he asked me to hand them out to customers at the landfill.’”
Westhoff issued a full denial of the allegation.
“You would have to be stupid to do that. It’s not going to get you any votes anyway,” Westhoff said. “I think he said that to (Brown) because he’s afraid of getting fired.”
Brown indicated that the subordinate felt somewhat intimidated by Westhoff’s overture.
“He said that he didn’t want to make him mad and tell him I wasn’t going to do it,” Brown said. “He’s caught between a rock and a hard place when you have a commissioner that asks you to do this, and he knows that he should not be doing this. It puts him in an awkward position.”
Brown said he removed the entire stack of cards from the landfill operator’s desk, keeping one for the purposes of showing commissioners.
Westhoff believes that the election card fiasco amounts to an October surprise, and that Brown is attempting to damage his re-election prospects.
“It’s just kind of funny that all of this blew up right before the election. I think it’s planned,” Westhoff said. “There’s an election coming up and he’s trying to throw me under the bus.”
Unfair treatment
Brown compared his plight to that of a city of Fort Scott employee who was allegedly harassed by former Fort Scott City Commissioner Kevin “Skitch” Allen in 2020, alleging the behavior created a hostile work environment.
“Absolutely, that’s how I feel,” Brown said. “He singles me out.”
One example cited by Brown was Westhoff’s demands that he apply a county-identifying sticker to Road and Bridge vehicles, but that Westhoff has not approached any other department heads over the issue.
After an investigation, Fort Scott city commissioners ultimately approved a resolution to censure Allen for the alleged misconduct. Among other things, the resolution stipulated that Allen had to pen a formal letter of apology, and that he abstain from any official act concerning the person’s employment. Commissioners further deemed his conduct to be inappropriate, unreasonable, unprofessional and unbecoming of the dignity of his office.
Brown indicated that he may broach the topic to Klaassen and Galemore, as far as the possibility of censuring Westhoff.
“Somebody needs to shut Paul Westhoff down,” Brown said. “The feeling that I get from (Klaassen and Galemore) is that they just want to take care of business, and for everybody to get along and do their jobs. I’ve expressed to them that’s exactly what I want, to be left alone and do my job.”
Klaassen told The Tribune that she’s pleased with Brown’s productivity.
“I support Mike Brown and the position that he’s in. He does a good job for the county,” she said. “I think Commissioner Westhoff has a different opinion.”
Klaassen added that she did not feel blindsided by Westhoff’s motion to fire Brown.
“It didn’t shock me or anything,” she said. “If you get a ‘second’ then you discuss it. Or you discuss it before you even make the motion. But there wasn’t an opportunity to do either one of those. We didn’t even discuss it.”
Available resources
While the Road and Bridge department has long been understaffed, it’s debatable whether it’s also underfunded. Commissioners have consistently approved expenditures and earmarked funding for the department. Despite these obstacles, Brown said his work speaks for itself.
“I feel I do my job as good as any other department head,” he said, adding that he puts in long hours through a combination of hard labor and administrative tasks.
“It’s a very tough job,” Klaassen said. “He has to lead a lot of people, and budgets are tight.”
Brown said he has zero intentions of caving to Westhoff, and plans to remain as Road and Bridge director for the foreseeable future.
“I’m just trying to do my job and keep my head above water,” Brown said. “I work really hard at this job, trying to do the best we can with what we’ve got.”
